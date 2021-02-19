“Hello! This is Grandma calling from Arizona! They say it’s hot out but I wouldn’t know, since I can’t go outside because of the pandemic!” Despite the current global crisis, my husband’s 94-year-old grandmother has retained her positive energy and joie de vivre.
Before the pandemic she was a regular with a traveling singing group performing at the old folk homes, her words not mine. She exudes vitality and believes we’ll resume the activities we love with the people we love in due time.
In the meantime, I’m admiring the creativity and craftsmanship of a pair of local wanderlusts, Marc Carcio and Jennifer Watkins, the innovators behind Kingdom Camper Vans. A campervan is a van outfitted as a self-contained home for travel equipped with amenities such as a kitchen, bed, small bath, and electricity.
Marc had developed plumbing, electrical and carpentry skills in his younger years while managing his rental properties in Massachusetts. He later coupled that with his automotive and metal working knowledge to make modifications on his vehicles over the years such as enabling a pick-up truck to run on waste vegetable oil.
“Kingdom Camper Vans developed organically through our love of travel, camping, and learning to do the work ourselves,” he said.
A couple of years ago, Jen and Marc outfitted a 2011 Mercedes Sprinter, sold it and discovered a market for outfitted vans. They then built another one which sold to a woman in Utah and have since continued creating Kingdom Camper Vans. The market has increased by the pandemic as people across the country are working remotely and are seeking self-contained modes of travel. Campervans are completely self-sufficient.
“Technology is keeping up with the demand. Kingdom Camper Vans have heating, plumbing, solar power, essentially they are little houses,” said Marc. “Working 40-hour weeks, an outfitted van takes us 2½ to 3 months to complete.”
Marc and Jennifer are working with people throughout New England seeking customization of existing vans and helping folks set up solar. The future of the new business looks promising as they are being approached for custom outfits from across the country. Kingdom Camper Vans even offers delivery. To learn more reach out to Marc at 413-325-6460.
Coming this spring is Full Belly Deli, with a menu consisting of sandwiches, salads, soups, and charcuterie boards. Kyleigh Phelps said together she and owner Tyler Eckhardt recognized a need for healthy food options geared to go and for food delivery to businesses such as those in the industrial park.
Over the last four months they have been renovating and installing equipment for the future restaurant. With limited indoor seating, they envision Full Belly Deli serving busy people and area professionals. Kyleigh has worked in the food and beverage industry for five years and will manage Full Belly Deli with Tyler nearby at another business he also owns, Kiss My Glass VT, a specialty glass shop.
Kyleigh said, “Full Belly Deli will also offer fresh press juices and wheatgrass shots. We’ll also have baked goods such as specialty pastries and cupcakes.”
While the equipment was installed this week, she and Tyler are still renovating, building the menu, and working on the logo design to brand the business.
Early this spring look for Full Belly Deli at 37 Depot St. in Lyndonville. For additional information contact Kyleigh Phelps and Tyler Eckhardt via fullbellydelivt@gmail.com.
Peggy Dunphy has 30 years of experience styling hair and she observed, “COVID has taken a bite out of the beauty industry with more people working behind the computer and postponing or neglecting their hair.” A native to the area, she started at JCPenney and over the years has run her own salon in addition to her work as an LI dorm parent and at the Canterbury Inn.
Now with folks safely venturing out from behind their computers, she plans to increase her time at the SmithTRESS hair salon in downtown Lyndonville. “I am the only stylist in the salon working by appointment-only so social distancing isn’t an issue and I have all COVID sanitation protocols in place,” shared Peggy.
Sign Depot is working on the design and production of a new sign she hopes will go up soon. In addition to hairstyling and haircuts, SmithTRESS offers facial hair waxing, most popular is eyebrows, and welcomes all ages and men’s cuts. To make an appointment call 802-535-2965 for Peggy Dunphy at SmithTRESS located at 61 Depot St. in Lyndonville.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
