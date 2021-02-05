Did you know that today on this first Saturday in February marks Ice Cream for Breakfast Day? The observance was created in the 1960s by Florence Rappaport of New York as a way to chase away the cabin fever her six children were experiencing following a winter storm. Years later, author Leslie Levine wrote Ice Cream for Breakfast: If You Follow All the Rules, You Miss Half the Fun, published in February 2001 by McGraw-Hill, the book provides 52 ways to shake-up your daily routine.
One way to shake things up will be to visit the newly opened Jack & Fin’s eatery next to Little Town Brews and across the street from Chutters Candy Store. Jack & Fin’s slogan is Eats and Sweets, promoting their specialty grilled cheese sandwiches and gourmet cupcakes. Serving lunch on Tuesday through Saturday, the menu consists of a variety of grilled cheese, salads and wraps, soups and of course decadent cupcakes baked by the owner JoHanna Greenlaw. Visit Jack & Fin’s at 42 Main Street in Littleton, 603-575-5109, www.jackandfins.com.
Local landmark The Lancaster Motel has added The Compass Rose Cocktails and the Waypoint Cigar Lounge to the property. The Lancaster was purchased by Brian and Ruby Berryman in 2019 and has undergone extensive renovations with upgraded guest rooms and hospitality spaces. The renovations were initiated pre-covid and finalized for the cocktail and cigar launch party this past Friday evening.
“The event was well-received,” shared Evan Tassis, General Manager, “Since the pandemic, the owners and staff have collaborated with North Country Healthcare and Weeks Medical to develop COVID-19 protocols for enhanced safety for all staff and guests.
The Lancaster’s Hey-19! Preparedness Plan defines the protocols in place which follow CDC guidelines and OSHA standards, allowing us to provide guests with confidence that they are in good care.”
Supporting The Compass Rose Cocktails and The Waypoint Cigar Lounge is Beverage Manager Charles Lafond. Charles creates specialty cocktails such as The Lancaster, the Ruby Slipper, the Northern King, and the Mt Prospect, a dirty martini. The bar offers many local craft beers and local beer and beverage makers, emphasizing the area’s local businesses to broaden awareness with visitors. In addition to hosting many winter season snowmobilers, The Lancaster Motel provides apartment accommodations for traveling nurses separate from the guest rooms. This season’s snowmobilers can rent guest rooms for extended stays safely keeping their gear in their rooms and the trailers on the secured property.
On the name of the Compass Rose Cocktails and the Waypoint Cigar Lounge, Evan said, “We want this to be the destination. Brian Berryman is a Southwest pilot and a waypoint is a stopping place on a journey. The compass rose is for orienting and points north. Ruby is a playwright in Chicago, she has a great way with words.” The Lancaster Motel is open now at 112 Main St. in Lancaster, 603-788-4921 and online at www.thelancastermotel.com.
The law office of Adler and McCabe has moved from Main Street to its own renovated building at 218 Eastern Ave. in St Johnsbury. Specializing in personal injury and workers’ compensation, Adler and McCabe provide legal services to clients in Vermont and New Hampshire.
Other areas of practice include motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, and DUI/DWI. Daniel “Dan” McCabe purchased the building and during the pandemic renovated the space with consultation and guidance from Efficient Vermont. He shared that they were a good resource for networking with contractors. Local electricians and plumbers were contracted in addition to 802 Energy Services from Guildhall installed a pellet heating system.
With a new video conferencing system, Adler and McCabe has enhanced technology to keep in step with the changing landscape. “One of the many benefits of this building is the ground floor access which is important for our clients that may have mobility issues.”
On Jan. 1 Adler and McCabe welcomed their first clients into the building and they look forward to further contributing to the community. Contact Adler and McCabe at 218 Eastern Ave. in St Johnsbury, www.adlerandmccabe.com, 802-748-8161.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
