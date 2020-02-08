Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Punxsutawney Phil may not have seen his shadow this year and with the snowfall received this weekend we’re left wondering whether spring is really arriving early. While we’re living in a virtual snow globe consider pulling out your favorite board games or discover new ones with a visit to the Grand Re-Opening of Small Town Hobbies in Coventry on Saturday, Feb. 15. Owners Chris and Kristin Poginy have reorganized and redesigned the interior to cater to tabletop gaming as they decided to move away from primarily offering radio control devices which had been the product focus for the past five years.
Small Town Hobbies now offers a wide variety of traditional board games, new and used, as well as models, gundam models, dungeons and dragons gaming and accessories, Magic, and miniature war gaming and terrain tables. Chris, who enjoys the game Star Wars Rebellion, is also the owner of European Auto Works and said, “I had the space in the back of the building and wanted to offer a space for people to go and explore their interests. At Small Town Hobbies people can congregate together playing games and building models. We provide gaming tables for open gaming and hold events like our mini war-games. We offer the space for groups to come, paint, build and play.”
