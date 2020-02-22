There is strength in numbers. Dr. Rob Hoppe has been practicing veterinary medicine for many years, since 1977. He and his wife Kris Hoppe have been the owners of the St Johnsbury Animal Hospital for 30 years, since 1990 when they relocated to the NEK region from southern Vermont. During this time, Dr. Hoppe has provided veterinary services and compassionate care to many thousands of clients and their owners.

In mid-December, St Johnsbury Animal Hospital was sold to Northeast Veterinary Partners.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.