Business Watch Column - Feb. 29, 2020

A good brand has a brand identity that connects with the target audience, stands above the competition, clearly communicates the mission and brand identity, and is memorable. Interesting Leap Day dates back to 46 BC yet today observers of the Gregorian calendar are still confused about when the extra day occurs.

Julius Caesar is credited with the origin of leap year in an effort to continue to keep festivals occurring during the same season each year. While originally it occurred every two years, the four year schedule was influenced by Pope Gregory XIII and the Gregorian Calendar is now the most widely observed throughout the world. Perhaps its time for Leap Day to undergo a rebranding campaign after all its a whole extra day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.