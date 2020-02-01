Recently my household added another mouth to feed, one with a ravenous appetite. It’s a juvenile bearded dragon that devours more than his recommended daily allowance of crickets and I’m finding myself visiting AquaRealm Aquarium and Pets almost every other day to restock. Not having prior experience with lizards my family is asking a lot of questions and with each visit I’ve made a few observations based on our experience.

The owners, DJ and Melissa Nelson, are responsive to customers’ questions by offering sound advice and product suggestions, and they coach their staff on customer service. By providing the coaching and modeling the deliverable they are not only improving a high standard of customer service for their store but they are also growing a pool of considerate and capable workers. This is a valuable tool in a market faced with workforce challenges and experiencing labor shortages.

