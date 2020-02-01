Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Recently my household added another mouth to feed, one with a ravenous appetite. It’s a juvenile bearded dragon that devours more than his recommended daily allowance of crickets and I’m finding myself visiting AquaRealm Aquarium and Pets almost every other day to restock. Not having prior experience with lizards my family is asking a lot of questions and with each visit I’ve made a few observations based on our experience.
The owners, DJ and Melissa Nelson, are responsive to customers’ questions by offering sound advice and product suggestions, and they coach their staff on customer service. By providing the coaching and modeling the deliverable they are not only improving a high standard of customer service for their store but they are also growing a pool of considerate and capable workers. This is a valuable tool in a market faced with workforce challenges and experiencing labor shortages.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.