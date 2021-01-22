Now is a good time to pull out your knitting needles as Vermont-made mittens are not only a sensible option but also a hot commodity thanks to our own Senator’s appearance at the Presidential Inauguration. A few of the local yarn shops to visit include The Yarn Bank in St Johnsbury, Sewin’ Love Fabric Shoppe in Lyndonville, LYS Love Yarn Shop in Bethlehem, One Stitch Two Stitch in Littleton, and online sheeptoshawl.com at Sheep To Shawl in Barton.

The Riverglen House, an independent and assisted living community catering to older adults in Littleton, announced the addition of Joseph “Joe” Deveau as the new Executive Director.

