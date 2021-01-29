Business Watch Column - Jan. 30, 2021

The Horse and Hound Inn of Franconia new owners: Ashley and Katy Ward, Jon and Hally Trementozzi, Pallo and Jessica Blum-Tucker, and their children. (Courtesy Photo)

The year’s first full moon, on Thursday, known as the Wolf Moon, attributes its name to the Farmers’ Almanac 1930’s publication of Native American full moon names based on the observation of wolves howling during the winter months when food is scarce.

Sadly it feels apropos when food insecurity has sharply risen during the past year as a result of the pandemic and subsequent economic recession. Despite the challenging economic situation there is promising growth and local development as business owners and entrepreneurs find opportunities to fill market gaps to meet existing demand. Well-known business owners of Locally Social Coffee, Cari and Ian Carlet, have recently purchased the building formerly used as a Valero gas station at 757 Portland St. The former filling station and mini market was renovated several decades ago but fell into despair. “It’s a highly visible location that has become an eyesore for the town. Ian and I are excited to start renovations to bring the building back into working order and then we’ll see what the future holds,” shared Cari. She and Ian are enthusiastic and active supporters of local artisans, small businesses, and downtown revitalization.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.