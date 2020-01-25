Northeast Agricultural Sales, Inc. of Lyndonville has recently hired Willie Gibson, CCA, as the Organic/Soil Health Agronomist to spear-head regenerative agriculture. Northeast Agricultural Sales provides services and product-line for Certified Organic production and farming ecosystem services. The addition of Willie brings his 30-years of experience studying, learning with farmers and scientists, and conveying profit-enhancing management practices to farmers in the areas of crops, grazing, and soils. Owners of Northeast Agricultural Sales, Jim and Nate Choiniere, recognize the increased pressure on farmers to adopt and increase environmentally-sound practices that improve soil health. Improving soil health is key to both environmentally-sound and higher profitable farming in addition to improving fertilizer efficiency, crop performance, and net returns to the farmer. “Soil is the foundation and mediator of many ecological activities, and the concern of climate change.” said Willie Gibson, adding, “Northeast Ag Sales provides technical/agronomic advising, as well as an array of Organic-Approved products to support farmers throughout their footprint of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Organic-approved products available include: field, forage and cover crop seeds, fertilizers and bio-stimulants, and biological crop protection products. For additional information visit Northeast Agricultural Sales located at 205 East Street, Lyndonville, 802-626-3351, and on the web at www.neagsales.com.
Also in agriculture news, the Littleton Food Coop, a member-owned grocery store, is hosting a Meet & Greet Series with the theme “Meet Your Farmer.” Featured farms include Harvest Hill Farm, Meadowstone Farm, Small Axe Farm, and Joe’s Brook Farm. The Littleton Food Coop is located at 43 Bethlehem Road, Littleton at the corner of Cottage Street and Route 302. For additional information 603-444-2800 and to RSVP visit littletoncoop.com.
