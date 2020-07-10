Business Watch Column - July 11, 2020

Now open, the Kingdom Grille in Island Pond. (Courtesy Photo)

Island Pond businesses were hit hard when the pandemic restricted the snowmobile season. Now that Vermont is in the re-opening phase and with Island Pond ATV trails open, the outdoor recreation economy is slowly increasing its demand for services.

Helping to re-energize the village, a new restaurant Kingdom Grille has opened this week where the Vulgar Display of Poutine eatery was prior to its move to Littleton. Kingdom Grille owner Jessica “Jess” Koss is an outdoor recreation enthusiast who along with her husband Todd have long-term aspirations for the restaurant that includes their eventual full-time move from Connecticut to Morgan.

