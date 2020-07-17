Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
The current COVID climate may be restricting some activities, but it shouldn’t keep you from appreciating the great outdoors whether it be a nature walk on a nearby trail, a stroll down the road, stargazing from your front step or the peak of a 4,000 footer. There are individuals and businesses in our community that will help you get more out of life even during times like these.
The pandemic shutdown did not stop Heath Brewer and Megan Myers, both furloughed from the Omni Mount Washington Hotel, from pursuing a passion and launching their own business. White Mountain Adventure Sports based out of Littleton is the only standup paddleboard rental company in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. With their rescue pup Paco, Heath and Megan meet clients and launch primarily from the Moore Reservoir offering 2-hour rental of standup paddleboards, aka SUPs, 2-hour group guided tours, day rentals, and private guided tours. In addition, White Mountain Adventure Sports has partnered with Studium Fitness and instructor Vanessa Robbins to offer SUP yoga classes.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.