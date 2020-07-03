Business Watch Column - July 4, 2020

Work at St. Johnsbury Distillery at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Pearl Street continues on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (Photo by Sue Donna)

If you are out this weekend and every day after running errands and shopping please keep in mind the Vermont plastic bag ban started July 1. If you forgot your own reusable bag, paper bags may be provided for a minimum 10 cent fee.

The Vermont Department of Liquor & Lottery, Division of Liquor Control is seeking a retail partner to replace the 802 Spirits store previously housed in the From Barrel to Bottle shop at 11 Rte 2 East in Danville. Kimberly Walker, Retail Operations Director, shared the VDLC is open to reviewing locations in or near Danville to service that year round market as well as the seasonal Joe’s Pond consumers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.