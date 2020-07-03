Business Watch Column - July 4, 2020

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
If you are out this weekend and every day after running errands and shopping please keep in mind the Vermont plastic bag ban started July 1. If you forgot your own reusable bag, paper bags may be provided for a minimum 10 cent fee.
The Vermont Department of Liquor & Lottery, Division of Liquor Control is seeking a retail partner to replace the 802 Spirits store previously housed in the From Barrel to Bottle shop at 11 Rte 2 East in Danville. Kimberly Walker, Retail Operations Director, shared the VDLC is open to reviewing locations in or near Danville to service that year round market as well as the seasonal Joe’s Pond consumers.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.