We are in the midst of growing season and whether your garden harvest consists of tomatoes and zucchini or other green leafy plants there are gardening experts with resources to help. For one area business the growth has been bountiful resulting with the Green Mountain Grow Store moving to a larger storefront at 45 Broad Street in Lyndonville. Green Mountain Grow Store is a one-stop shop for all things gardening, from hydroponics to organics and everything in-between. The store is a family operated business owned by father-son team, Ray and Matt Dauphinais. Green Mountain Grow also markets their own in-house organically grown and processed CBD products under the name Green Mountain Grown which is available in-store, on-line, by mail order, and through retail distribution to stores in VT and NH. Among the products offered, Ray and Matt carry gardening supplies and equipment geared for the specific needs of THC and CBD plant growth. Ray said, “Business has grown with the evolving hemp regulations and we provide services and support for the area’s hemp farmers. We’ve been in business for two years and we’ll be celebrating our move to 45 Broad Street with a Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday, August 31.” For additional information about Green Mountain Grow Store and Green Mountain Grown products visit www.thegreenmountaingrowstore.com.
In downtown St Johnsbury, the Pythian Block with storefronts Armstrong Better Hearing Services and All About Flowers has recently added Mind Body Counseling LLC, the new private practice of Madeleine Balcom, MA. Madeleine is a Pre-Licensed Mental Health Counselor with a Master’s degree in Mental Health Counseling from NVU-Johnson. Her education included a one-year internship at St Johnsbury Psychology Associates where she worked in the St Johnsbury School. Prior to that she worked at Northeast Kingdom Human Services as an early childhood family mental health counselor with children under 5 years and their families. In Madeleine’s current practice she will provide counseling services to children, teens, adults and families. Treatment modalities include working with body based exercises such as gentle trauma-based yoga, breathing exercises and visualizations. Additionally, her office provides a quiet environment to explore sand tray and therapeutic art interventions. Madeleine said, “I’ve been a yoga teacher for 15 years and the potential for yoga-based therapy inspired me to pursue more clinical applications for the healing potential of the body-mind connection.” Mind Body Counseling LLC is located at 190 Eastern Ave., Suite 202.
Also in downtown St Johnsbury, Darryll Rudy, executive director, and Barbara Edelman, director strategic development for FoodWorx Enterprises shared the unfortunate news that they will discontinue FoodWorx Enterprises, the parent organization of Breakout Bakery & Cafe. As a result the Breakout Bakery & Cafe will not open on Railroad Street. The mission of FoodWorx Enterprises, a non-profit organization, was to enable formerly incarcerated people to enter society with a job.
With the support of Kingdom Trails and other generous organizations and individuals, LINK is preparing to move out of the Kingdom Trails back shop space in East Burke to a storefront at 10 Angie’s Alley in downtown Lyndonville. LINK, a non-profit educational organization helping people understand bicycle transportation and maintenance, will make the move to the alley behind Subway in early August. The space will allow for retail and DIY bike shop mechanics. Through a program with the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District unwanted bicycles are salvaged and LINK refurbishes and re-purposes making them available to the community as an affordable, quality transportation and recreation resource. The new location in Lyndonville will provide the needed space for persons to either rent a station for maintenance or to make bike repairs through the training program, “Learn-a-Bike,” where s/he will earn a bike. Maintenance tools will be available and repair parts will be sold in the retail space. The LINK founder and Executive Director Rebecca Owens teaches in the public school system as a K-12 Math Coach and sees the need to instill confidence, boast self-esteem, and provide employment readiness skills in area youth. Rebecca said, “The support from our partners is enabling us to make a difference today that will influence the future. CJ at Kingdom Trails has donated the raw materials for LI’s welding class to build custom bike racks and the art dept will create murals for inside the shop. Powered by volunteers we look forward to generating added interest in the growing biking economy.” For additional information visit www.linkvt.org.
Mark your calendar, Wednesday, July 24, 5 to 7 p.m. is the Burke Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours at the Mountain View Farm Animal Sanctuary. A casual networking event for local business owners, managers and staff, welcome to both chamber members and non-members.
If you have business news and/or a discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to learn more about your business and our shared region.
