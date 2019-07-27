This weekend marks the last July weekend as we approach the fall season with surprising speed. Soon we’ll all be rushing around prepping for back-to-school and for many it means back-to-work. If you are looking to engage a business idea or expand on a current entrepreneurial endeavor you may be interested in the “Steps to Start a Business” workshop instructed by Gwen Pokalo of the Center for Women & Enterprise VT. The Aug. 15 workshop session is free although you must register to attend. The opportunity is provided for by the CWE in collaboration with Do North and Launch VT. The workshop will cover legal structure considerations, naming and entity, licensing, insurance and aims for attendees to leave with a clear understanding of the resources and next steps to continue on the business journey. For additional information and registration visit www.donorthcoworking.com. Do North Coworking is located at 930 Broad St, 2nd floor, Lyndonville.
If the sound of back-to-school makes you lunge for more coffee be excited for the new business, Kingdom Coffee Roasters, operating in West Burke. This spring, John and Wendy Frye moved to the area from Northern Michigan after visiting the NEK last autumn. John said, “I’ve been a coffee roaster for 16 years and over those years have started and sold companies so when we visited Vermont we fell in love with the area. We love biking and really want to be part of the community. ” Wendy has joined NVRH as a general surgeon while John will operate the roasting, packaging and distribution business. It is a home-based business and they have built out their space to accommodate the equipment purchased for wholesale production. Several local shops will be serving Kingdom Coffee Roasters such as, The Hub Trailside in the Village Sports Shop, the Freighthouse Market & Café, Café Lotti, and retail purchases can be made at the Firefly Farm at Burke Hollow Farmstand, the Lyndon Farmers Market, and the Kingdom Trails Association Welcome Center. John shared, “We only roast coffee beans that are 75 percent fair-trade and organic, and are working through the standards and certification process to secure the fair-trade and organic labelling.” In addition to their single origin and custom blends, Kingdom Coffee Roasters offers three unique blends with a one dollar donation from each pound sold to support a local charity: the Community Blend created to support local food pantries and other community needs, the Trailbuilder Blend for the Kingdom Trails Association, and the Humane Blend in support of local area humane societies on a rotating basis. For additional information on Kingdom Coffee Roasters visit the website at www.kindomcoffeeroastersvt.com.
Last fall Matthew Burak, founder of Classic Designs by Matthew Burak and www.tablelegs.com, purchased the Goss Building at 84 Central St. in St Johnsbury. His manufacturing business has operated from the space for over 20 years. As soon as the property went on the market he knew he wanted it. The three-story brick building at the corner of Summer and Central streets was a commercial hub for many years as part of the former C.H. Goss Company collection of businesses. As the new owner, Matthew is excited for redevelopment of the neighborhood landmark. Matthew said, “With its visibility from the Courthouse and walkability to Main Street, the St Johnsbury Academy, and amenities on downtown Railroad Street I am visualizing a renaissance for the Goss Building. My business currently employs 25 and uses manufacturing, warehouse and office space. We also house Raphel Marketing’s warehouse office and NETO offices. Also a widely recognized sculpture and lighting artist Gordon Auchincloss has a working studio here and uses manufacturing space. Located within the Designated Downtown district the building offers thousands of square footage potential for area Makers with the combination of manufacturing, warehouse, and office space.” Matthew is planning to add apartments to the third floor.
Posting a “Closed until further notice” sign, White Mountain Auto has consolidated its location at 1733 Memorial Drive in St Johnsbury with their Newport and Whitefield locations. Brian Lee, president of White Mountain Auto, said, “Both of these locations will offer the same great customer service and technician work as it did in St Johnsbury. And all warranty work will be covered by both stores. In addition, White Mountain Auto Finance will continue to operate unaffected by the location consolidation.”
If you have business news and/or a discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to learn more about your business and our shared region.
