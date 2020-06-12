Business Watch Column - June 13, 2020

Jeudevine Falls Nature Park. (Photo courtesy of Bob Edebohls)

The lights are back on at the falls! The Jeudevine Falls Nature Park, New England’s only venue with nighttime illuminated waterfalls, has reopened for public recreation.

Owner Bob Edebohls said, “Restoring Jeudevine Falls Nature Park has been my full-time occupation, it is a labor of love. I’ve groomed and landscaped, restoring the trails and adding new paths and lighting.” Jeudevine Falls Nature Park offers large stone pathways that guide visitors around the property leading to waterfalls, landscaped gardens, a covered bridge, a stream and country barns. “The waterfalls nature park was originally created as a memorial to friends, my classmates, that passed away too early,” Bob said.

