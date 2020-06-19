Business Watch Column - June 20, 2020

Trail2Welness Fitness & Spa is now open in a new location.

During this time of COVID-19 many, if not all, businesses have needed to institute mandated changes to their regular operations. As a result, some businesses have temporarily closed, sadly some permanently, many businesses are surviving, and some are even thriving. Flexibility has never been more important when unexpected things happen and the rules change frequently.

One business working to fill the needs gap created during this pandemic is My Grandson, a personal concierge service catering to those in the community most vulnerable to COVID-19. CEO and Founder Ned Roosevelt said, “My Grandson was founded on the principle of helping strengthen the bonds between generations while also providing a necessary service. The staff is comprised of recent college graduates; they are healthy and eager to make a positive impact in their communities. Both my grandmothers live in New Hampshire and I cherish every moment I spend with them. As a recent graduate of Wheaton College, I look forward to helping in my local communities while building meaningful relationships along the way.

