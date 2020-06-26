When The Autosaver Group temporarily closed the Autosaver Accessory Center & Body Shop at the end of March due to the pandemic, they evaluated their business needs and opportunities for growth. As a result they are making changes to the Autosaver Accessory Center & Body Shop that will be in place for July 1.

Evan Nelson, Autosaver Group’s Fixed Operations Director shared, “The Accessory Center had a full garage to store plows and with the Autosaver Body Shop needing to expand the shop floor to add a third heavy-duty paint booth we worked to move things around to help both businesses flourish.” The Autosaver Accessory Center has been moved to Littleton to join the Autosaver Max location positioned between Autosaver Group’s Littleton Chevrolet and Crosstown Motors.

