This is an exciting weekend if you live in the vicinity of Littleton; today is free fishing day in New Hampshire and the Littleton Farmers Market kicks off the season on Sunday. The Littleton Farmers Market is at the end of Riverglen Lane by the covered walking bridge. The vendors are required to wear masks during the market and the market organizers ask that all visitors reciprocate with mask wearing for the safety of all present. Visit littletonfarmersmarket.com for vendor map and additional guidelines.
The Northeast region of John Deere dealerships have joined together as a new organization under the name United Ag & Turf Northeast. This new organization includes 25 John Deere dealerships throughout New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, including Trottier & Sons with South Royalton and Hartland, Vt. locations, and Blackmount Equipment in North Haverhill, New Hampshire. With the combined resources of 25 Northeast locations, United Ag & Turf NE will be better equipped to serve customers with increased buying power, product selection, parts availability, service expertise, and expanded used equipment offering and support.
