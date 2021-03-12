Business Watch Column - March 13, 2021

A quick reminder to spring forward at 2 a.m. this Sunday in accordance with Daylight Saving Time. The history of Daylight Saving Time is an interesting one and has more to do with conservation of wartime coal and fuel then farming.
The Energy Policy Act of 2005, which established renewable fuel standards, mandated an increase in our country’s use of biofuels, and provided billions of dollars in energy-related tax incentives, also established the current daylight saving period by extending DST by four weeks. A 2008 report by the U.S. Dept of Energy titled Impact of Extended Daylight Saving Time on National Energy Consumption, stated that the extra four weeks of DST saved approximately 0.5 percent in total electricity per day adding up to 1.3 billion kilowatt-hours, the equivalent energy to power 100,000 households for a year.
Speaking of conservation and electricity, Shawn Turgeon has opened a new electronics repair business in St Johnsbury. Cobra Computer Services specializes in computer, cell phone and tablet repairs, electronics repair, including dog boundary and bark collars. At Cobra Computer Services, Shawn also repairs costly game stations and carries inventory including cell phone and tablet accessories, computer and gaming keyboards and can special order to meet specific needs.
The electronics repair shop will be open for business in the weekday evening hours and daytime on Saturday. To schedule an appointment reach out to Shawn Turgeon at 802-424-1297. Cobra Computer Services is located at 84 Central Street, Suite 101 in St Johnsbury, cobracomputerservices@gmail.com.
Sharing the storefront with Cobra Computer Services is SheWolf Photography with Diamond Dotz and Crafts. Amanda Turgeon owns and operates the photography studio and craft shop. She is a skilled photographer with over 14 years of experience capturing the beauty of horses. She began professionally with 4-H events when she accompanied her daughter to horse shows. In addition to capturing her daughter’s shows, she was hired for other attendees and soon was traveling with Equine Group VT delegates to the Kentucky competitions. Amanda has also served 11 years as a 4-H Leader in Essex County for Equine, Photography, Visual Arts, Sewing, Community Service, Dog and Rabbit.
She said, “Since I was a girl, I’ve always had a camera in my hands. My family was very influential in developing my passion and my high school photography class at the St Johnsbury Academy motivated me to further develop my skills.”
SheWolf Photography specializes in wedding sessions, couples/engagement photography, family and newborn photo shoots, senior portraits, pet and animal photography, and horse shows. Having a background with horse shows has enabled Amanda to be a flexible and creative photographer able to anticipate the action to capture special moments. She has a natural rapport with people and animals that is reflected in her photography.
Diamond Dotz and Crafts carries adult coloring books, pencils and markers, frames, and a selection of Diamond Dotz products. Diamond Dotz are sparkly little dots that are adhered to fabric using a stylus. People of all ages enjoy Diamond Dotz as a relaxing and meditative craft. Dotzies stickers are also available in the store as well as other accessories for beginners to the Dotz hobby. SheWolf Photography with Diamond Dotz and Crafts is located at 84 Central Street in St Johnsbury. For additional information and to schedule an appointment reach out to owner/photographer Amanda Sturgeon at (802) 424-1444.
Mark you calendar for April 1 to support local small businesses in Littleton. In supportive collaboration, Broken Spoon, an upscale fast-casual noodle bar from Franklin, will be taking over the kitchen at Vulgar Display of Poutine with a bao pop-up. A bao is a Chinese steamed bread roll with a filling of meat and vegetables. A bao can be sweet and savory. See Broken Spoon’s full menu at www.brokenspoonfranklin.com.
The Broken Spoon sandwich pop-up at Vulgar Display of Poutine is also in support of the new business opening at 109 Main Street. Baba Yaga adjacent to Thayer’s Inn in the space previously occupied by the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce and next door to Lahout’s and Bingo’s Nails & Salon is joining Eastern Styles Boutique as the latest new business on Main Street.
Baba Yaga, a name giving nod to woods and mythology, is a friendly grandma and meddlesome witch who is kind, clever and fun. Owner/operator/designer Zach Johnsen said, “Baba Yaga is an art centric gift shop supporting art from North Country Artists with art, stickers, wallhangings, apparel, glassware, mugs and more combined with my own art inventory including tee shirts from my designs.”
Zach is a visual artist with an art background who graduated from Mass College of Art with a BFA Illustration and worked as an apparel graphic artist in NYC. The website zenvironments.com is the art and design world of Zach Johnsen with an online shop. Zach is originally from Colebrook and grew up in the area. He left as a teenager and returned three years ago settling in Littleton where he is inspired by the increasing creative energy.
He said, “There is fine art here and I want to provide the hipper, younger accessible designer art at Baba Yaga gift shop.” Zach is finalizing renovations and has created room for his design studio within the gift shop. Opening April 1, Baba Yaga at 109 Main St, Littleton, visit www.babayagaville.com for more information.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
