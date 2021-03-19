Today marks the Northern Hemisphere’s spring equinox, especially symbolic in the time of COVID and increasing availability of vaccines in that for the next three months more daylight than darkness will be experienced each day up until the summer solstice occurs in June.
Coincidentally as the light increases, more businesses are able to return to varying degrees of normalcy. Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank has announced that as of March 29, all of their offices will return to regular lobby and drive-up hours, with the exception of the Woodsville/Walmart office, which will remain closed temporarily.
Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Marketing Assistant Erica Perkins said, “We all are looking forward to welcoming our customers with regular lobby hours and returning to some normalcy … Masks and social distancing rules will still apply and we will continue to take extra precautions in our commitment to safety.”
Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank has local branch locations in Woodsville, Lisbon, Franconia, Littleton and Lancaster.
Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA), the regional planning and economic development advisors for the Northeast Kingdom shared that the VT Small Business Development Center has experienced business advisors available by email, phone or video conference to help small businesses construct financial statements and or application forms for disaster relief funding. The VtSBDC is available to help you decipher information into manageable practical steps specifically for your business at no cost to the small business. Contact Ross Hart, VtSBDC Area Business Advisor RHart@vtsbdc.org or Heidi Krantz HKrantz@vtsbdc.org. The website is www.vtsbdc.org
Moving soon to Railroad Street is SMD Outdoors, a hunting and fishing retail and service business. It’s a move and a name change for St. Michael’s Defense, which currently operates on Factory Street in St Johnsbury. The business originally opened to serve local and state police, military, firefighters as well as the local community with tactical work gear needs. Owner Christopher Haggett shared, “We wanted to open a business to cater to military and defense. The name refers to St. Michael, the patron saint of the armed forces, law enforcement officers, firefighters and others who work to serve and protect. As the business has grown we needed a larger space. The Railroad Street storefront will provide us with a bigger showroom for increased inventory of hunting and fishing gear and the added benefit of greater visibility.”
Come May 1 with the opening of the new location, St. Michael’s Defense will operate as SMD Outdoors. The business is co-owned and operated by Haggett and Kenny Timson both outdoorsmen with extensive defense backgrounds; Kenny with the U.S. Air Force, law enforcement and firefighting, and Chris served for 15 years with 4 years spent in the Middle East, 8 years of active duty in the U.S. Army and also with the Vermont Army National Guard.
Chris is an NRA certified instructor to provide handgun training and safety instruction.
Chris and Kenny shared that at SMD Outdoors they will continue to offer gunsmithing and full customization in addition to an increased inventory of hunting and fishing gear. Opening May 1, SMD Outdoors is at 446 Railroad Street in St Johnsbury.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
