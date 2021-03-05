It is not often that you hear of a bonanza, a large amount of something desirable, occurring during a worldwide pandemic. However, here in the NEK we make the silver linings. Find yours at the Lyndon Outing Club during the six-hour Uphill Bonanza scheduled for Saturday, March 13.
The Lyndon Outing Club has partnered with Jesse Holden of NEK Endurance to bring the event marketed as a test of grit and determination as single participants and teams are challenged to skin up and ski back down the LOC hill as many times as they are able in the six-hour period. NEK Endurance will donate the proceeds from event registration to the Lyndon Outing Club to assist in the mission of providing low-cost skiing to the community. The LOC is an all volunteer-run nonprofit in continuous operation since 1937. For information and to register for the event visit www.skilyndon.com. For questions email Jesse Holden at jesse3holden@gmail.com.
Coming soon! Opening April 1, in the heart of Franconia next door to the Franconia Market and Deli, is True North Salon and Day Spa. Owners Katelyn Mosher and Cait Bouchard have been working in the salon and spa industry each for over a decade and bring a wealth of experience. True North Salon and Day Spa will offer an array of services including hairstyling, coloring, smoothing treatments, facial waxing, lash tints and lifts, manicure and pedicure.
Katelyn shared, “I enjoy doing all hair, nail and makeup services. My true passion though is balayage, extensions, curly haircuts, and wedding updos! I love being able to help my clients look and feel confident when they leave my chair.” True North Salon and Day Spa can be reached by email at truenorthsalonanddayspa@gmail.com.
Tim Scott Real Estate has announced the addition of new agent Sam Young to the firm. Sam has a strong connection to the area having served as a State Representative for the towns of Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Greensboro, Glover, Sheffield and Wheelock in the Vermont Legislature from 2011-2021, serving on both the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development and on the Ways and Means Committee.
“I’m thrilled to be part of this company and part of this profession,” Sam said, “It feels like a natural transition from my role as a State Representative. I look forward to my continued service in the Northeast Kingdom community, while helping people find wonderful homes and get the best price for their real estate.”
Broker-owner Tim Scott said, “With Sam’s extensive knowledge of the NEK region, his shared values in supporting local communities and his high level of professionalism, he is a perfect fit for our company.”
The Tim Scott Real Estate office is located at 725 Railroad Street in St Johnsbury. For more information visit www.tsrevt.com.
Receiving global recognition in the tourism industry, the Rabbit Hill Inn has once again earned the prestigious honor of being named among the “500 Best Hotels in the World” by Travel+Leisure magazine. “The Travel+Leisure 500 is a trusted resource to inspire and guide travelers in their future adventures and we couldn’t be more honored to see Rabbit Hill Inn included on it,” said Leslie Mulcahy, Owner/Innkeeper. The Rabbit Hill Inn is a 19-room full-service Vermont bed & breakfast inn with luxe accommodations, a AAA Four Diamond rated restaurant serving seasonal farm-to-table cuisine with a cozy Irish-style pub featuring local craft beers.
The Rabbit Hill Inn sits on 15 acres of trails and countryside with views of the White Mountains.
“To have our passion acknowledged with this accolade has been incredibly exciting for us all, especially after the enormous challenges of the past year,” Leslie said.
The complete Travel+Leisure 2021 T+L 500 list is featured in the March issue. In 2020, the Rabbit Hill Inn was also featured in the Travel+Leisure World’s Best Awards, ranking as #1 hotel in the Northeast, #3 top hotel in the USA, and #39 top 100 hotels in the world.
For more information on the Rabbit Hill Inns’ guest accommodations, restaurant, and updates, visit www.RabbitHillInn.com or call 802-748-5168. The Rabbit Hill Inn is located on 48 Lower Waterford Road in Lower Waterford.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
