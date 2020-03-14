The owners of Red Barn Brewing are beer lovers who really enjoy the taste and aroma of a well-crafted beer. With the opening of their newly constructed building on Route 2 Danville, Red Barn Brewing has significantly increased production capabilities while also creating a new gathering space for craft beer aficionados. Four years ago, owners Pete and Judi McAlenney and Jeremy and Erin McMullen launched a nano-scale brewery originating from Pete’s home-brew hobby with a lot of encouragement from friends and family.

Now with the expansion beyond their Oneida Road location, the new production space and tasting room, in the design of a classic red barn, offers a larger inviting space to sample the brews and enjoy the friendly atmosphere, along with the ability to host live music and private events.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.