This is a big week for businesses in the NEK and North Country as Stay Home Order restrictions slowly start to lift and new operating guidelines, Be Smart Stay Safe, are in place.
Last week New Hampshire gradually began the reopening process with guidelines and restrictions for retail, golf, drive-in theaters, barbers and hair salons. This coming week on May 18, restaurants will reopen for takeout and limited adequately spaced outdoor-only seating. In Vermont, outdoor recreation restrictions were eased with allowance of limited social interaction of up to 10 people. This week will also see the gradual reopening of retail stores with safety guidelines, and on May 22, lodging and camping facilities can reopen under operating guidelines to Vermont residents and those who’ve met a 14-day quarantine requirement. A good rule of thumb is to check in with the business before assuming services or goods are available, and to assure they are open and can fulfill your order or purchase within a timeframe and also whether there is a specific shopping or pickup time or if it is deliverable.
