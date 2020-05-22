To break bread means to share a meal with someone, and it means so much more than the act of eating. To break bread signifies a meaningful connection, an act of forgiveness or inclusion, and also to move forward from an event. As area restaurants embark on the act of reopening, let us all show our support and seek to break bread at area establishments. While take-out has been the singular course of action, dine-in outdoor seating with strict social distancing guidelines is gradually being introduced.

The Wine Gate Restaurant located in downtown St Johnsbury has remained open providing take-out. Owner Aaron Fondry welcomes the outdoor dine-in option now allowed by the state and shared that he and his staff have configured the restaurant to maintain the social distancing requirements while enabling guests to comfortably and safely dine outside.

