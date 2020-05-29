Newly launched in Bethlehem, Bitchin’ Kitchen Food Truck is a family run food truck catering to the North Country area. Co-owners Kate Foley and her mother Colleen Foley also own the Cold Mountain Café, a farm to table eatery on Rte 302 at 2015 Main Street in Bethlehem.

Kate said, “I grew up here in the hospitality business and have a passion for food. I wanted to grow the Cold Mountain Café business, but not in the traditional sense, hence the food truck! I have an immense love for this community, the sense of family and the connection here is so special. There is no place like the North Country!”

