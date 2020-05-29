Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
On the left is Kate Foley, co-owner of Bitchin' Kitchen, accompanied by her longtime chef and family member, Shannon Meaney, celebrating their first day out in the food truck. (Photo courtesy of Kate Foley)

Bitchin' Kitchen owner Kate Foley in the cab of her new food truck based in Bethlehem, N.H.. (Photo courtesy of Kate Foley)
Newly launched in Bethlehem, Bitchin’ Kitchen Food Truck is a family run food truck catering to the North Country area. Co-owners Kate Foley and her mother Colleen Foley also own the Cold Mountain Café, a farm to table eatery on Rte 302 at 2015 Main Street in Bethlehem.
Kate said, “I grew up here in the hospitality business and have a passion for food. I wanted to grow the Cold Mountain Café business, but not in the traditional sense, hence the food truck! I have an immense love for this community, the sense of family and the connection here is so special. There is no place like the North Country!”
