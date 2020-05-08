Business Watch Column - May 9, 2020

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce is circulating a COVID-19 Impact Study in partnership with the North Country Council Regional Planning Commission and Economic Development District with which they teamed to develop the survey. The aim of the impact survey is to help guide the decision-making and advocacy efforts in support of regional organizations. Executive Director Nathan Karol said, “The more feedback we receive, the better prepared we are to help! The survey is now being shared statewide with other Chamber partners in hopes of gathering a snapshot of different regions of the state and providing information to our partners at both the state and local level.”
The survey, COVID-19 Impact Study, will close on Friday, May 15 at 5 p.m. The individual responses are confidential and the aggregate results will be shared on the chamber’s website. The survey is accessible through the chamber’s weekly newsletter and is posted weekly on the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce website, littletonareachamber.com/covid19.
