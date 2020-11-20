Business Watch Column - Nov. 21, 2020

St Johnsbury Distillery's Pirate Dan's Vermont Rum and Brendan's Spiced bring home silver and bronze at the 2020 Finger Lakes International Wine Competition. (courtesy photo)

As of late I find myself focusing on silver linings; those little glimmers of hope and goodness that are waiting to be discovered in what has become our new normal life. It feels that this is a growing trend and it feels nice.

Yesterday during the rush hour at a very busy intersection while stopped at the crosswalk I noticed a woman with a cart on the curb. I motioned for her to cross and the oncoming traffic stopped. Little did we know that her journey would be not of speed or agility but of perseverance. In my rearview I could see the accumulating line of cars. I opted to wait for the pedestrian to finish crossing the entire crosswalk and ascend to the sidewalk safely before proceeding. To my surprise no one honked impatiently or made agitated gestures; the oncoming drivers gave a knowing nod and friendly wave when we were finally back in motion. I hope there will be increasing moments of consideration and compassion, and more silver linings for all of us to discover or create.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.