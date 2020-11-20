Business Watch Column - Nov. 21, 2020

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
As of late I find myself focusing on silver linings; those little glimmers of hope and goodness that are waiting to be discovered in what has become our new normal life. It feels that this is a growing trend and it feels nice.
Yesterday during the rush hour at a very busy intersection while stopped at the crosswalk I noticed a woman with a cart on the curb. I motioned for her to cross and the oncoming traffic stopped. Little did we know that her journey would be not of speed or agility but of perseverance. In my rearview I could see the accumulating line of cars. I opted to wait for the pedestrian to finish crossing the entire crosswalk and ascend to the sidewalk safely before proceeding. To my surprise no one honked impatiently or made agitated gestures; the oncoming drivers gave a knowing nod and friendly wave when we were finally back in motion. I hope there will be increasing moments of consideration and compassion, and more silver linings for all of us to discover or create.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.