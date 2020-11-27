Whether decorating for religious observation or winter season celebration, the 2020 evergreen season is in full swing. Lights, wreaths and trees are going up all over this region with people seeking to creative a more joyful surrounding.

The history of Christmas trees dates back centuries and the German tradition of candlelit trees was continued in the United States in the early 1800s. While initially the custom of bringing an evergreen into the home was perceived as odd, over time the tradition was adopted and now we can all enjoy viewing the varied decorative styles of festive expression.

