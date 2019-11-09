The Latin phrase ‘tempus fugit’ is translated into English as ‘time flies.’ This phrase is particularly fitting when we postpone tasks that will only be an issue when called on, and then it is often too late. One such task is drawing up a will, living trust, or an estate plan. A recent survey by Caring.com revealed 76 percent of U.S. adult respondents said that having a will is important, yet only 40 percent actually have one. The predominant response for why Americans don’t have a will … “I just haven’t gotten around to it.” Davis Legal Solutions PLLC opened in October. Owner and Attorney-At-Law Amy Davis, Esq. is a native Vermonter who realized her calling for helping people following Tropical Storm Irene through her experiences working for an insurance company. Since then she has worked in both the public and private sector, giving her a strong understanding of issues surrounding access to justice in Vermont. Amy said, “I am proud to offer client’s a free ½-hour consultation. And, I am happy to be able to offer a sliding scale for hourly rates for comprehensive legal solutions.” While Davis Legal Solutions PLLC is a general practice, Amy is proud to work with Access to Justice Vermont providing legal access for low-income Vermonters, and individuals facing financial hardship such as foster parents, and elderly folks facing foreclosure. The Davis Legal Solutions PLLC office is at 1129 Main St, St Johnsbury. Contact Amy Davis, Esq. by email amydavisesq@gmail.com, 802-272-2234, and via website at davislegalsolutions.com.
An idea from property owner Sue Burrington to beautify an empty storefront evolved into the development of a gallery and community space with a steady stream of engagement in the creative economy. When Martha Elmes was initially asked if she could put art in the windows she received support from Sue for window displays and a pop-up gallery in the vacant space. Since July, the gallery has become a welcome addition to downtown Lyndonville. With funding from a Kingdom Trails Association grant through the Downtown Revitalization group to get started and partnership with the local area schools and NVU, the Satellite Gallery and Community Space emerged. Over the next few months the exhibits include NVU students’ musical and gallery events, a Lyndon Institute show highlighting alumni artists, and a Kingdom East all-school art show. Staffed by volunteers, the Satellite Gallery and Community Space is open to the public Wednesday through Friday afternoons. A website and social media presence are in development. For additional information reach out to the Downtown Revitalization group contact, Kim Crady-Smith at 802-626-5051. The Satellite Gallery and Community Space is located at 71 Depot Street in downtown Lyndonville.
Mobile Medical International, Corp, aka MMIC, is building three additional new generation Mobile Sterile Processing Units that will be completed by the end of 2020. Next week MMIC will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new generation product launch at the facilities testing site located at 2176 Portland Street. Jenna Hurd, Project Administrator shared, “We have confirmed that Governor Phil Scott will be attending and speaking at this event. After the ribbon cutting we will host a gathering at the office to meet MMIC employees and offer tours to attendees.” In 2019, MMIC celebrated their 25th Anniversary and saw an increase in workforce by 20 percent. For additional company information visit www.mmicglobal.com or 802-748-2323. Corporate Headquarters are located at 2176 Portland St. in St Johnsbury.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to learn more about your business and our shared region.
