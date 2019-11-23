Playing at St Johnsbury’s Star Theatre is the biographical drama “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” based on a journalist’s real-life friendship with Fred Rogers. If you can recall, the beloved television show’s theme song asked “Who are the people in your neighborhood? The people that you meet each day.” The lyrics, written by Jeff Moss in 1969, go on to acknowledge the postman, fireman, baker, teacher, barber, bus driver, dentist, doctor, grocer, shoemaker, cleaner, trash collector; a wonderful assortment of contributors to the neighborhood’s community. Here in our region we are so fortunate to have engaged, supportive and caring individuals and organizations we can depend on to provide goods and services. These and other familiar faces provide comfort, security, encouragement, and also friendship. Each year Vermont’s Northland Journal magazine recognizes a Northeast Kingdom resident who is making a difference in the region; recently Northland Journal founders Scott and Penny Wheeler bestowed the recognition on Darcie McCann. Darcie has been serving the region as the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce’s executive director for 25 years. Jenn Garand, assistant to the director at the NEK Chamber said, “This is a well-deserved recognition. Not only is Darcie the longest running Chamber executive director in the State but she’s also the hardest working. She does not shut off and goes out of her way to help people 24/7. Darcie is always on as the Chamber director!” Jenn has been working alongside Darcie for the past 21 years. Currently they are working on the Business Resource Fair and an updated business map of the region. The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce office and resource center is located in the Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Dr, Suite 11, St Johnsbury. Visit the website, www.nekchamber.com, or call 802-748-3678 for more information.
Another member of our community is craftsman Joda Hodge, owner of Solanna Homes LLC. Joda is a home builder of all sizes, a general contractor of turnkey timber, post and beam, and conventional homes from foundation to roof and fine finish work. He has also established a tiny home building business at the shop in Lyndonville. Inspired by a relocation back to Vermont several years ago, Joda used reclaimed material to construct a tiny home at a Christmas tree farm. From that experience his tiny home business took off. Joda shared, “I collaborate with Jamaica Cottage Shop as a recommended assembler for clients that want to utilize their plans and pre-cut lumber. I also custom build tiny homes to match the specific needs of the client, such as for an individual with accessibility needs.” Find Solanna Homes at 217 Broad Street in Lyndonville, www.solanna.org or call (802) 535-6487.
All Around Power Equipment has expanded. This fall owner Spencer Hudson’s brother Eric built an interior showroom and outside patio attached to the main building. The showroom is specifically for their new product line of BRP Ski-Doo and Can-Am motorsports vehicles and accessories. Spencer said, “We’re aiming to open for Black Friday and will definitely be ready for holiday shopping. The new showroom allows us room to expand in other areas with clothing and accessories.” All Around Power sells and services new and used motorsports vehicles and outdoor power equipment, they’ve also recently added Mahindra tractors to their product offering. Visit All Around Power Equipment at 1746 Memorial Drive, St Johnsbury, online at www.allaroundpower.com or call (802) 748-1413.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to learn more about your business and our shared region.
