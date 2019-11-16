Newport, Vermont offers 12-months of activity for locals and tourists with skiing at Jay Peak, boating on international Lake Memphremagog, and downtown commerce to meet all your interests. The Northeast Kingdom Tasting Center has played an important role in promoting the region and providing a unique and appealing experience for visitors. During this past year The Warehouse Vermont has established itself as the destination for burgers, beers and billiards in the NEK Tasting Center. The Warehouse Vermont is the sister restaurant to Lago Trattoria which is aptly located on the shores of Lake Memphremagog, both restaurants are offered by award-winning chef-owner Frank Richardi. Heather McGreevey, waitress and drink slinger said, “The Warehouse has a welcoming atmosphere, offering upscale pub food, taps and ciders, and incredible desserts sourced from Jocelyn & Cinta’s Bake Shop.” The Jocelyn & Cinta’s Bake Shop, located in the Newport Tasting Center, bakes breads, sweets, cakes and pies, including specialty baked goods from scratch, wholesale and retail. Also to be explored in the NEK Tasting Center among several other food purveyors is the Eden Specialty Cider’s Tasting Bar, open five days a week on the main floor. The Warehouse is located at 150 Main St. in Newport. Call 802-334-1791 for information.
Newport businessman George Azur shared, “As of September 1, I have a signed long-term lease with a Domino’s franchise at my 33 Railroad Street building. I’ve operated Azur’s Mini-Market and Little G’d Deli for the past 25 years here. The liquor store operation will continue to offer 802 Spirits, beer, tobacco and other beverages.” The Domino’s franchise will occupy 65 percent of the floor space and is actively undergoing renovations for the planned opening by end of November or early December. George said, “This will be a great hand-in-hand arrangement. I’m excited to welcome Domino’s to downtown Newport.” The Domino’s franchise owners, Mike Litwhiler and Tom Neddo, both Vermonters, are also excited to bring the franchise to Newport. While this marks Tom’s first Domino’s franchise, Mike owns locations in Williston and Montpelier. Mike said, “We were pleasantly overwhelmed during the interviewing process with the high quality of applicants and the professionalism of the interviewed candidates. Ultimately 15 hires were made for the restaurant and those folks are presently receiving training at another location.” Coming soon to downtown Newport, Domino’s Pizza at 33 Railroad St. For additional information visit www.dominos.com.
Also new in Newport is an expansion to Shattuck Motors. Owner Brad Shattuck said, “With the second location we’ll have the ability to offer increased inventory of quality pre-owned vehicles. The new location will be staffed by long time Newport businessman James Roy with a 50 vehicle inventory to select from. Our main location will continue to stock all makes and models and we will continue to provide full automotive service from our 6-bay Service Center.” Shattuck Motors has been a family run business for three generations. Brad’s son Justin Shattuck has been learning the business and helping his dad over the past 10 years. With an inventory of over 100 pre-owned vehicles, Shattuck Motors is located at 154 E Main Street in Newport, 802-334-5044 and now with a second location at the four-way intersection at 477 E Main Street in Newport, beside the Cumberland Farms. For additional information visit www.shattuckmotors.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to learn more about your business and our shared region.
