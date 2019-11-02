Olympia Sports, based in Westbrook Maine, will be closing at the Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury. The chain, which includes other local stores in Derby and Littleton, N.H., was recently acquired by JackRabbit Sports, a running specialty and sporting goods company out of Denver, Colorado. JackRabbit will continue to operate 75 brick and mortars under the Olympia Sports brand name. The 76 stores not included in the acquisition will be closed. The St. J store is among the closures. There is no official closing date as of now, and all inventory will be sold. The Derby and Littleton stores will remain open. SB360 Capital Partners has been selected as the liquidation agent to conduct the “Store Closing” sales which includes storewide discounts on athletic footwear, apparel, and more. Aaron Miller, EVP of SB360, said, “Olympia Sports has been the destination store for sports enthusiasts throughout New England. The holidays are quickly approaching, there’s no need to wait for Black Friday deals with Olympia’s store closing discounts starting this weekend.” Green Mountain Mall owner Mark Healy shared, “The Olympia Sports closing announcement is unfortunate. We are in talks with several businesses for revitalization and are looking to convert the mall to the current trend of the shopping center concept.” The closing sale happening now at Olympia Sports in St Johnsbury is located in the Green Mountain Mall at 2000 Memorial Drive.
In Bethlehem there’s a lot of excitement and a strong sense of vibrancy as Rek’-Lis Brewing Company is expanding its brewpub operation. Co-Owners Marlaina Renton and Ian Dowling shared that they are expanding the size of the physical structure to house a new brewhouse which will significantly increase the capacity for brewing. The brewhouse equipment will be in operation, positioned behind glass, adding an appealing visible aesthetic for patrons in the interior and the soon to be expanded outdoor courtyard which will have capacity for 200 persons. Jamie Myers of J.Myers Builders in Lisbon is the building contractor on the project. Marlaina and Ian said, “We are hoping to have the brew house functioning by mid-January and will be looking to potentially increase hours to be open 7 days a week. We’re excited for the expansion which includes an event space with a second story deck that offers incredible views of Mt. Washington!” To increase energy efficiency Rek’-Lis Brewing will also be adding a solar installation on the roof. With the brewhouse operation Rek’-Lis will add distribution for their craft brews. Marlaina shared, “One of our most popular brews, Wikid, a New England IPA using Citra hops, will be our flagship beer for distribution.” Co-Owners and life partners, Marlaina and Ian are both passionate about everything they do and that includes supporting local community organizations that promote fitness, outdoor activities, and fun. Rek’-Lis Brewing Company is located at 2085 Main St. in Bethlehem, N.H. For additional information check them out online at www.reklisbrewing.com or call 603-869-0167.
The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce shared an event for Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., when the Weeks Memorial Library in Lancaster, N.H. will host a Grant Seeker Information Session for the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund. Organizations providing services in Coos County and bordering communities in Vermont, Quebec, and Maine are encouraged to apply for funding. Information session participants will have an opportunity to learn more about the Tillotson Fund’s strategic framework which includes revised priorities and new grant application process, as well as have the time to ask questions and meet the program staff. Register to attend by contacting Jean Clarke, Tillotson Senior Program Associate at jc@nhcf.org or call 603-225-6641 x238. The Weeks Memorial Library is on 128 Main St. in Lancaster, N.H.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to learn more about your business and our shared region.
