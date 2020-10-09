Business Watch Column - Oct. 10, 2020

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Another stately brick building in downtown St Johnsbury is starting to fill with a variety of proprietor run small businesses.
Jourdan Buck Photography has opened a studio at 560 Railroad Street, joining Fitness Jungle, and Dan’s Barbershop & Shave Parlor among others. Up until recently owner/photographer Jourdan Buck has been primarily focused on outdoor photography sessions. Now with her new studio space she is looking forward to expanding her services with increased availability for families, school portraits, boudoir, and indoor maternity shoots. Jourdan has experience both behind and in front of the camera. Prior to earning a degree from the New York Institute of Photography, she worked as a fashion model for a dress company in New York City where she discovered her passion is behind the lens. She offers boudoir photography sessions which Jourdan shared, “They are very popular. Boudoir photography is an experience for a women to feel empowered and discover her own beauty. I work with women to make them feel good and find their confidence.”
