In September 2017, the U.S. Census released the American Community Survey Report for Computer and Internet Use in the United States. The findings for information gathered in 2015 reported that among all households, approximately 78 percent had a desktop or laptop, 75 percent had a handheld computer such as a smartphone or other handheld wireless computer, and 77 percent had a broadband Internet subscription. Then, in 2016, the American Community Survey unveiled that the number was on the rise with 89 percent of households having a computer or smartphone. Whether it’s a computer, tablet, or smartphone this technology has entered our daily lives and is undisputedly here to stay. Flipped Vermont Technology Solutions, led by founder/owner/lead technician Nate LaRow, offers supportive and educational services for all your information technology needs. Founded in 2016 operating from an office in the historic Hardwick Inn, Flipped Vermont Technology Solutions has since moved this Oct. 1 to a storefront on North Main St. The storefront is bright green and offers plenty of parking for ease of access. Kayla Newman, Social Media Manager and the Ambassador of Buzz, said, “The move was driven by the desire for greater visibility and accessibility. The relocation to the North Main Street storefront will allow us to expand our direct sale of computers. Flipped Vermont Technology Solutions is one-stop for all your technology needs. In addition, we offer smart home and security setup, website development and consulting, computer maintenance and security contracts. We also hold a monthly repair café hosted at Spark, a creative co-working and community hub located in Greensboro, to promote a repair culture where we provide a free service and consultation for people wanting to salvage older or broken equipment.” Appointments are recommended and accessible through the website, www.flippedvt.com or by phone 802-433-3547. Flipped Vermont Technology Solutions now located at 39 North Main St., Hardwick.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Explore New England, the State of New Hampshire, Bangor Savings Bank, Coos Economic Development Corporation, and Borders Development Corporation, announced the release of Seeking the Source, an hour-long feature film about the North Country. The businesses and organizations are collaborating their marketing efforts to promote the North Country area as a must visit, must stay, and must return destination. The film, Seeking the Source, weaves together outdoor adventure, history, people and business, sharing the story of the community and setting the state for others to fall in love with the area. Executive Director Jodi Gilbert said, “A part of the North Country Chamber’s advocacy encompasses economic development. We believe this feature film on the North Country, our home, will provide an economic boost to the area as it will be featured on NESN.” Lynette Cooper, NCCOC Office Manager shared, “We hope you will join us in celebrating our community and learning more about our ongoing marketing efforts.” Seeking the Source will debut on October 25 at 6:30PM at The Tillotson Center, 14 Carriage Lane, Colebrook. For information, 603-237-8939 www.chamberofthenorthcountry.com.
If you have business news and/or a discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to learn more about your business and our shared region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.