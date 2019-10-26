Relaxation. It keeps your mind and body healthy, and aids in the recovery of everyday stresses. While occasionally challenging to designate time for, there are many practices and techniques to achieve relaxation and now there is one more local option. Christy Fisher, certified massage therapist, has opened NEK Natural Healing in St Johnsbury. For the past 15 years Christy has worked in the healthcare and education fields. She said, “I continue to work in the local schools while pursuing my passion to work in a more therapeutic environment assisting clients in relaxation and wellness.” NEK Natural Healing offers several massage services, reflexology, foot treatments, and essential oils. In addition to the office location at 1129 Main St, Christy is available for travel within 20 miles of St Johnsbury with a portable massage table and massage chair to accommodate off-site including office visits. Visit the website for contact information, menu of services, and schedule https://sites.google.com/view/nek-natural-healing/home 802-473-2162. NEK Natural Healing located at 1129 Main St., St Johnsbury.
The Bear Belly Brew Tours is seeking new owners. Currently operating out of the Bear Mountain Lodge B&B in Bethlehem, the Bear Belly Brew Tours has been providing organized Saturday afternoon visits to local breweries for guests and visitors to the area since it opened last year. Owners Michael and Carol Kerivan are looking for an interested party to take over the brew tour business as they have other business ventures and have had to limit the tour schedule to Saturday. Michael shared, “The Bear Belly Brew Tours business has really taken off with all the great breweries in the area. We have a comfortable 14-passenger bus that visits 3 to 4 breweries in an afternoon. The tour allows guests to experience the breweries and discover this region of New Hampshire. We’d love to find someone who can continue the tour business and expand the opportunity.” For additional information visit the website, www.bearbellybrewtours.com or contact Michael Kerivan at 603-991-7288.
New Hampshire’s first aquarium will open on Nov. 4. Lauren Hawkins, director of Marketing, confirmed the Living Shores Aquarium is a new separately-gated attraction at Story Land in Glen, N.H. The indoor, hands-on experience will operate year-round with over 32,000 square feet of activities. Featuring four tide pool areas, the aquarium main floor exhibit will be home to the entertaining Asian Small-Clawed Otters. In a press release David Houghton, Living Shores Aquarium Curator shared, “The majority of our species are in the infant or juvenile stages of life, which adds another level of educational opportunity to the experience. We are excited for our guests to join us as we watch the animals grow and develop over the next year.” For addition information visit www.LivingShoresAquarium.com.
Laura Malieswski, Burke Chamber Administrator, shared, “Several local businesses are giving a portion of their proceeds this weekend to benefit Kingdom Kids. This act of community generosity was started a couple years ago by Sara Miles of the Foggy Goggle. This year, she invited other businesses to join in.” Participating businesses include Foggy Goggle Osteria in East Burke, The Serenity Spa in Lyndonville, Sno Bear Lodging in East Burke, Kingdom Cycling & Experiences in East Burke, and Cafe Lotti in East Burke. Kingdom Kids is a non-profit, volunteer organization dedicated to providing outdoor recreational opportunities to Northeast Kingdom children. For additional information visit www.burkevermont.com.
If you have business news and/or a discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to learn more about your business and our shared region.
