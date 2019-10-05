Island Pond, the self-proclaimed Snowmobiling Capital of Vermont, offers so much more all year round. In addition to hiking, fishing, camping, and wildlife photography opportunities aplenty, there’s now even more dining options with the opening of Cucina di Gerardo. Chef owners Gerardo and Devorahe Grieco have been running authentic Italian restaurants in Vermont for 25 years. On opening in Island Pond Devorahe said, “We know and enjoy Island Pond and we live close by. Initially we thought we’d retire and found that we can’t sit still! We love the business so we’d miss it. We will evolve into offering breads, pastries and sauces in the future.” Cucina di Gerardo is open Tuesday through Sunday serving weekly features of Italian cuisine, pizza, calzones, and more. Visit Cucina di Gerardo on 29 Derby Street, Island Pond, 802-723-1945. https://cucina-di-gerardo.business.site/.
After closed doors for the past five years, Clyde River Outfitters has been purchased by Darcie and Alec Orlowski of Connecticut. Alec shared that they visited Island Pond once this past August and fell in love with the area so much so that they have purchased a house and the building. Prior to initiating renovations in the building, Alec and Darcie will host a liquidation sale next weekend. Alec said, “Everything must go!” Sale inventory includes miscellaneous archery, camping and hunting items, decoys, chairs, ground blind, holsters, gloves, clothing apparel, boots, coats, snowshoes, and much more. Clyde River Outfitters is located at 2 Cross St., Island Pond.
Also new to the Island Pond area is the Lakeside Laundromat in the Buck & Doe building. Mike Hatin and his son Jason purchased the building this past spring. Island Pond Chamber Director Michael Strait shared that the Lakeside Laundromat is in newly renovated space with all new equipment. Michael said, “The laundromat is a welcome addition to Island Pond serving residents, campers, snowmobiles, and seasonal visitors.”
In addition to his Chamber service, Michael Strait owns The Hearth and Home Country Store where he is currently replacing the existing porch with a larger and more aesthetic porch. Anything Builders of 47 Railroad St, Island Pond, is the local contractor building the porch. The Hearth and Home Country Store carries gift, home decor and seasonal items. For additional information visit The Hearth and Home Country Store located at 28 Cross Street, Island Pond, 802-723-0470, www.hearthandhomecountry.com.
If you have business news and/or a discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to learn more about your business and our shared region.
