Autumn is just around the corner, with the change of season comes opportunity to explore your surroundings and revisit routines. You can also step up your fashion game by stepping back in time with a visit to the newly opened VT Vintage clothing store on 134 Eastern Ave. in St Johnsbury.
Owner Jesse Eustace began working in the vintage clothing field after years of architectural salvage and antiquing led him to his passion of curating vintage clothing. He has been working for a little over five years with a group of 11 vintage dealers as part of The Vault Collective, a group boutique on Cherry Street in Burlington. Jesse said, “At VT Vintage we carry a curated collection of essentially 80s and 90s fashion, vintage inspired, urban streetwear, and flannel and wool fashions and hunting clothing. We have vintage from top brands including Woolrich, Pendleton, LLBean, Levis. Very popular is themed apparel with Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan, 90s wrestling. NASCAR is also hot right now.”
