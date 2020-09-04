Two favorite local restaurants temporarily closed by the pandemic have opened for indoor dining at the 50% capacity state requirement. Anthony’s Diner serving hungry customers their famous Woodsman burger is open and located at 50 Railroad St. in St Johnsbury. And, the Miss Lyndonville Diner welcomed customers on Thursday.

Miss Lyndonville waitress Heidi Sanborn shared, “Our customers have been terrific! The state of Vermont requires people to call ahead to reserve a table and we’ve been surprisingly busy with eat-in diners and doing a good amount of take-out as people are showing their support welcoming us back. It feels good to be back.”

