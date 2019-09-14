Business Watch Column - Sept. 14, 2019

Since 2011, The Frame Dames has been providing custom framing, art supplies and local art on Railroad Street in downtown St Johnsbury. Currently situated in the Landry Block 1879 building, owner Ann Hare was not considering a move unless she was able to buy a building. Then, as if by fate, Gauthier’s Pharmacy closed this year and pharmacy owner Carol Novick decided to sell the location that’s diagonally across the street from Ann’s frame and art supply store. It was an opportunity Ann could not pass up. While the new space’s layout and dimensions are different, she’s working in the interior to leverage the tall ceilings and expose the old metal tiles. The framing space will be more open to afford a greater ability to frame extra large pieces. Ann said, “The plan right now is to be all moved over by the end of October. The rest will have to be a surprise!” Ann and The Frame Dames have been actively engaged with St Johnsbury’s Designated Downtown and her investment in property ownership will further contribute to the downtown’s revitalization. For additional information visit www.theframedames.com or call 802-751-8721.
Ride Indoor Cycling will open Oct. 1 in Littleton. Situated in the lower level of the Masonic Temple at 137 Main St., owner Kim De Lutis has renovated the space with exposed brick walls, low lighting patio lights, and high energy music to create the right ambience to accompany her fleet of all new Keiser M3i indoor cycling and spin bikes, referred to in the industry as the Rolls-Royce of indoor cycling. Kim has been teaching spin since 2003 and will be offering early morning, evening, and for beginners essential 30 minute sessions. She said, “Spin offers anti-aging benefits and a cardiovascular workout that can save you from ailments and improve your health. It is low-impact and great for every body. My classes are all about the music and will range from beginner to killer workouts, something for everyone! At Ride Indoor Cycling we want our clients to feel comfortable, confident and empowered to do something for themselves.” Ride Indoor Cycling is holding an open house Sept. 23 - 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to come in, try the bikes, get fitted, and participate in free classes. For additional information visit the open house at 137 Main Street, Littleton or reach out to (603) 631-3358 or info@ride.fyi.
The Northeast Kingdom Country Store in Burke is for sale. After running the business for the past nine years, owners John and Diane Haser are looking forward to retirement in Vermont and spending more time with their family in New Jersey and Florida. Diane said, “I’ve really enjoyed the business and have always had the best customers. The locals and visitors in Burke are coming off the Kingdom Trails full of endorphins, really happy, and that has made it a pleasure to work here. Lots of people are asking questions about the future of the store and we’d like a seamless transition with someone who will keep the same theme and continue to grow the concept.” The Northeast Kingdom Country Store is a general store offering a cafe and bakery, wine cellar, beer selection, and artisan guild filled with works from local artists. Its location in the center of the East Burke Village in front of the Kingdom Trails offices and five minutes from Burke Mountain Resort and Burke Mountain Academy, make it a popular travelers’ destination. The opportunity is for purchase of the business only not the building. For additional information contact Northeast Kingdom Country Store at 466 VT 114, East Burke, 802-626-8437.
