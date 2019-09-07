To tip one’s hat: a fabulous expression whereas literally the brim of one’s hat is raised or tilted as a salutation, greeting, or nod of respect. It is an act of admiration for what someone has done. The act of tipping such as for a waiter in a restaurant demonstrates appreciation for their services. As of this week, George Sales, owner of Pica-Pica Restaurant, has implemented new product pricing that will factor in the traditional and historical service charges into the pricing to boost employee wages but also relieve customers from the separate gratuities expectation. Pica-Pica Filipino Cuisine at 1214 Main St, St Johnsbury. Find them online at www.pica-pica.us or call 802-424-1585.
A lifelong interest in health led Annika McCann along a professional path where she accrued experience as a trained herbalist, registered nurse, and certified health coach. Her interest in medical cures led to her research into cannabis pharmacology and the endocannabinoid system, and included experimenting with CBD. Cannabidiol, CBD, is an active ingredient in cannabis derived from the hemp plant. Annika said, “I was amazed by the powerful effect it had on both physical and mental health ailments. Using my skills as a practicing herbalist and my medical knowledge I decided to make my own CBD oil. I source hemp from a third-generation farm in Essex, Vermont and handcraft the CBD oil from scratch.” All Primal Botanical products are made locally in St Johnsbury. Currently Primal Botanicals can be found at the local farmers’ markets held weekly in Littleton, Lyndonville, St Johnsbury, Danville, at a few local chiropractic and acupuncturist practices, and locally at The Grindstone Cafe & Wellness Center, Village sport Shop Trailside, Bread & Butter Cafe, Littleton Food Coop, and Interiors Green. Annika hopes to increase distribution that will enable her business to expand. Product information is available via the website, www.primalbotanical.com, and may be ordered by email at primalbotanical@gmail.com.
Jamie Lynn’s Kitchen opened on July 26th at 9 Lisbon Rd in Bath, N.H. Open every day except Wednesday, the community reception has been strong and Jamie Lynn’s Kitchen has acquired a loyal following. When asked what inspired her to open a restaurant Jamie Lynn Ward shared, “My grandfather Malcolm was a truck driver and he’d bring me along to different diners. I always loved the people, the friendly banter, the flowing cups of coffee. I want to offer that welcoming comfort and service here at Jamie Lynn’s Kitchen.” It’s a family business with Jamie Lynn at the helm, her fiancé Casey Locke at the grill, daughters Dakota and Dalice run the front end and grill cook, her mom is the breakfast cook, and the pies are made by an aunt. The menu consists of many family recipes that can be found on the website, https://jamie-lynns-kitchen.business.site Visit the restaurant at 9 Lisbon Rd in Bath or call for more information 603- 747-3179.
Central Cafe is a unique coffee shop coming to 418 Railroad St, St Johnsbury, providing organic, fair trade tea and coffee from locally owned Kingdom Roasters, pastries from Aunt Dee-Dee’s, locally outsourced salads and sandwiches; it’s where patrons will find comfortable seating, wifi and charging ports, as well as space to work, study, read or hold a business meeting. Owners Jerome Balmes and Robert Larabee are excited to contribute to the revitalization of the downtown. With a dedication to quality, the interior has been custom designed for comfort and functionality with a high end visual aesthetic. The Central Cafe will offer an initial soft opening event by invitation before opening to the public at the end of October. Please visit www.centralcafe.co for additional information.
If you have business news and/or a discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to learn more about your business and our shared region.
