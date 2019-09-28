Earlier this year when I heard MITI Manufacturing was opening a facility in St Johnsbury I admitted to familiarity with their parking enforcement equipment. Years ago back in Boston the mode of operandi among my co-workers was to double park while we rushed in the office to replenish materials. Occasionally upon returning to the vehicle we’d be greeted by one of three things: a hefty parking violation, an approaching tow truck, or a big ‘ole Boston Boot. The device is not only bright yellow, it is also impenetrable. On Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.,m. Governor Scott will join MITI Manufacturing for a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony at the new plant located at 2176 Portland St., St Johnsbury. For additional information contact Deborah Clark or Garrett Cota at 802-424-1671.
Another business receiving recognition is a local cheesemaker in Waterford. Crooked Mile Cheese was awarded two silver medals and a bronze at the New England Regional Cheese Competition at The Eastern States Expo annual cheese competition held in Springfield, Mass. Roberta Gillott, owner and cheesemaker said, “Of course we are most pleased that our customers enjoy our cheeses but it is gratifying to be recognized by our peers in greater New England.” Roberta and John Gillott began Crooked Mile Cheese as a farmstead cheese operation eight years ago and can be found at the Rabbit Hill Inn, the Root Seller, Littleton Farmers’ Market, St Johnsbury Farmer’s Market, and the Hanover and Lebanon Food Co-Ops. For information about the farm and the award-winning Moore Dam Blues, Shadow Lake and Goat Feta cheeses visit www.CrookedMileCheese.com or text or call 802-274-4105.
Since 2013, Libbey’s Meat Market has offered high quality meats, poultry, locally raised pork, beef and lamb, fresh seafood, specialty market goods. It was with heavy heart this past Sunday that Jim and Sue Libbey announced they will be closing the business come October. They are passionately working to identify an individual or partnership to purchase the business and continue with the high quality goods and services Libbey’s is well-known and appreciated for. Libbey’s Meat Market will be open today, Saturday Sept 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to offer for purchase the remaining inventory. Libbey’s Meat Market located on 933 E.Burke Road in Lyndonville, 802-626-1029 and www.libbeysmeats.com.
Crane & Bell certified public accountants has changed its name to Cohos Advisors. The promotion of Michelle McVetty to partner in the firm, joining Kendra Bell and Donald Crane as equity partners, prompted the decision to rebrand as Cohos Advisors as the firm continues to advance its expertise in business foundation services, municipal advisory services, business consulting, accounting, payroll, tax planning and preparation and QuickBooks consulting. Cohos Advisors main office is located at 272 Main Street, Lancaster. For additional information contact 603-788-4928, info@cohosadvisors.com, or visit www.cohosadvisors.com.
Coming soon to Woodsville, NH is Ripples Studio, a large-format print and art studio. Owner Dana Ceccarelli, a SJA alumna, past apprentice of Cone Editions Press in East Topsham, former ink researcher and developer at inkjetmall.com, has worked extensively with professional artists and is excited to offer her mastery and creative collaboration to seasoned artists and dedicated amateurs in one-on-one day sessions to produce their print projects. In addition to individual services, Ripples Studio will offer small group workshops and classes. A “Studio Warming” will be held in November, open to all for a tour and information. For additional details contact Dana Ceccarelli at ripplesstudiovt@gmail.com. Ripples Studio in the Court Building at 35 S. Court Street, Woodsville.
Hammer Down Adventures at the SnowYard, a family owned and operated business, launched this summer is currently offering side x side rentals and guided tours for individuals, groups and parties. Owner Eric Rexford said, “We started the business as a way to encourage people to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and to experience the seasons of the White Mountains. We want to support the economic development in the area and become a destination for visitors.” In addition to side x sides, snow machine rentals and guided tours will be offered this winter. The Snow Yard also features a first of its kind for public use snow removal service for tractor trailers and Eric’s other business, Littleton Earth Products selling bark mulch, stone, gravel, ledge pack, and sand. Hammer Down Adventures at the Snow Yard will be launching a website in the coming days, in the meantime for additional information or to make a reservation visit 167 Industrial Park Road, Littleton or call 603-444-7694.
If you have business news and/or a discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to learn more about your business and our shared region.
