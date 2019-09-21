Business Watch Column - Sept. 21, 2019

This Monday may be the first day of autumn but the Fall Festival season is already underway. Today in Littleton visitors are invited to the 50th Anniversary of the Littleton Arts and Culture Festival hosted by the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Granite State Ambassadors. Next week, always the last Saturday in September, heralds the Burke Fall Foliage Festival. Laura Malieswski, the Burke Area Chamber’s Administrator, shared that the Vermont Chamber of Commerce has released the Top 10 Fall Events for 2020 and not only has the Burke Festival made the list so has the Westmore Mountain Challenge in East Charleston happening Sept. 28, and the Dog Mountain Fall Dog Party in St Johnsbury scheduled for Oct. 3.
With fall events and activities upon us there’s no better time than now to visit Ducret’s Sporting Goods with new owner Brian Pariseau who closed on the business three weeks ago. Brian, a 2001 Wyoming Technical Institute graduate born and raised in Colebrook, said, “My wife called me one day and said Ducret’s is for sale. I’ve always valued what they offer to the community, I’ve been a friend of the owners for years, and I could not pass up this opportunity. Ducret’s is a historical marker in town and I want to keep the business running as it is. Phil Ducret and David Robidas are working with me hand in hand for a smooth transition.” In addition to Pittsburg Paints, Cabot deck stains, propane for grills and campers, Ducret’s Sporting Goods carries a full line of sporting goods, hunting, fishing, recreation goods. They specialize in new and used firearms and carry all the supplies and gear needed for your hunting and fishing trips in addition to NH OHRV and hunting and fishing licenses. Ducret’s Sporting Goods is located at 133 Main Street in Colebrook. For additional information call 603-237-4900.
A small batch poutinerie opened in time for Labor Day weekend in Island Pond. Vulgar Display of Poutine offers 8 variations of the French-Canadian dish traditionally made of french fries and fresh cheese curds, covered with gray. The North Shore 3 Way is the most popular with hand-cut fries, J&R Family Farm cheese Curds, scratch chicken gravy, slow roasted top round, American cheese, James River BBQ sauce, griddled onion roll aioli, and optional horseradish. Chef and owners Ryan Fisher and Shannon Shepard had been operating a mobile poutinerie for three years before they moved up to Colebrook from Lowell, Mass. It was Shannon’s family who persuaded them to relocate and she said, “It was serendipitous to find this space where we can offer our patrons counter-service with a dining room and adjacency to the outdoor pavilion with a beautiful view of the lake. Island Pond has been very receptive and people are excited for an additional eatery option.” Vulgar Display of Poutine offers vegetarian and vegan options. The poutinerie is open Thursday to Sunday with future plans to extend the week to include Monday. The restaurant, whose name is a word play on Ryan’s favorite band Pantera’s album Vulgar Display of Power, is a past NH PoutineFest champion. Visit Vulgar Display of Power at 69 Cross Street, Island Pond or call 802-323-4210.
Cantina di Gerardo, an authentic Italian trattoria in downtown St Johnsbury, has recently changed hands within the family. Chef and owners Gerardo and Devorahe Grieco sold the business to their daughter Giuliana Grieco and her husband Joshua Colpitts. Giuliana said, “We are excited to run the restaurant. Joshua has been working alongside Gerardo and Devorahe for many years, he was trained by Gerardo and worked under Devorahe for 12 years. I grew up in the restaurant business and am excited our daughters, Ambellina and Josephina, will be contributors too.” Giuliana and Joshua will continued to offer authentic Italian cuisine with Joshua running the kitchen and Giuliana steering the front of the house. Cantina di Gerardo’s will be open six days a week (closed on Tuesdays). Cantina di Gerardo is located at 378 Railroad Street, St Johnsbury, 802-748-0598.
If you have business news and/or a discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to learn more about your business and our shared region.
