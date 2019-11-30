Business Watch Column: Nov. 30, 2019

Singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell sang, “Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.” Gratitude is a thankful appreciation acknowledging the goodness in one’s life. Research has shown that regular gratitude and reflection enriches the experience of positive emotions, increases vitality, improves sleep, elevates compassion, and strengthens immunity. When Libbey’s Meat Market owners Jim and Sue Libbey announced the annual fall closing and their personal need to sell their business the news was met with a swift outpouring of sadness, confusion, and compassion. Since 2013, Libbey’s Meat Market has offered high quality meats, poultry, locally raised pork, beef and lamb, fresh seafood, and specialty market goods. While the Libbeys desired a seamless transition of ownership for service continuity the autumn break timing and necessity have kept the store’s doors closed since October. This week Jim shared, “We want to thank the community for all of their support over the years and we look forward to shopping at Libbey’s with them.” That’s right! As of Dec. 3, Libbey’s Meat Market will reopen the doors under new ownership with Cole Hunter at the meat counter. Jim said, “We are very excited and have the utmost confidence in Cole moving forward.” Cole is a graduate of SJA where he received culinary instruction from Chef Libbey. He apprenticed at the Balsams and worked in a 5-star kitchen in Georgia. He’s a native Vermonter planting roots with his fiancé and two sons in Kirby. Cole said, “The change in ownership will be turnkey and streamlined. I plan to keep the operation and employees the same. There will be no changes. We’ll work toward continued growth and service to the community.” Cole shared that Jim will stay on as an advisor to help maintain consistency and oversee the high quality. Libbey’s Meat Market is located at 933 East Burke Road, Lyndon Center. Additional information available at www.libbeysmeats.com or call 802-626-1029.
Premiering on Black Friday, Bella Funk, an upscale clothing boutique with a vintage bohemian vibe, is hosting Bella HOME a pop-up store featuring Anthropologie in the existing store space just through the hall and down the stairs. Owners Stephanie Moody and Katie Strafford are excited to introduce this shopping event just in time for the holidays. Employee Paige Reardon said, “Come shop our Bella HOME pop-up featuring Anthropologie with beautiful gifts for home and much more. All inventory is available until it’s gone!” Bella Funk and Bella HOME are located at 9 Main Street in Littleton. Visit the website www.bellafunkboutique.com or call 603-444-6597 for hours and information.
