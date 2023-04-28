Business Watch: Commercial Property To Help Local Beer Bloom

The English poet and farmer Thomas Tusser, well known for his poem Five Hundred Points of Good Husbandry published in 1557, wrote the rhyming couplet “Swéete April showers, Doo spring Maie flowers.” We best know this as “April showers bring May flowers,” interpreted as after a period of hardship or adversity, pleasant things will come.
After over 41 years of successful operation of Houghton’s Greenhouses, Bruce Houghton has declared he will not be opening the very popular greenhouses for the 2023 season. “Due to a combination of several circumstances, I have come to the realization that it is time to work into retirement mode in order to have more family and leisure time,” shared Bruce adding, “This has not been an easy decision to make and I am sorry for any inconvenience it may cause.”
With respect to a few landscapers’ accounts and specific businesses, Houghton’s will fulfill those special orders as Bruce moves softly into retirement away from the 24/7 demands of the greenhouses. He looks forward to some fishing in his future and appreciates all the hard work and dedication over the years of numerous family members, of their many employees, and all the loyal customers. Houghton’s Greenhouses, not opening for the 2023 season, is located at 2937 Red Village Road in Lyndonville.
Badger Peabody & Smith Realty recently represented buyers, Kevin and Kristen Smith, in the purchase of a commercial building in Carroll. Kevin and Kristen, the owners of Little Town Brews, have purchased the 7,500 square foot commercial building at 603 Route 3 in Twin Mountain/Carroll as an investment property. The building is currently home to a coffee shop and café as well as several other tenants. For Kevin and Kristen Smith, this is a well-traveled commercial location and one they could purchase to assist their tenant in their Littleton building, Wildbloom Beer. Smith shared, “Our friends at Wildbloom Beer, Devin Bush and Beth Kibitz, were looking for a location to brew beer closer to Littleton, rather than use their current location in Henniker. For us, this is an opportunity to get Devin able to move here to the North Country and brew his product closer to home.” Wildbloom is craft beer with all ingredients grown locally in New England. Wildbloom beer is available at its’ Wildbloom Beer retail outlet in Littleton while the brewery is currently located in Henniker. The Wildbloom tap room is BYOF (bring your own food) and features eight taps of Wildbloom’s brews.
Smith added, “As we looked at the price of building from scratch, it was most cost-effective to find something already built with three-phase power, floor drains and other necessities needed for a commercial brewing operation. This building in Carroll had all the features we needed, plus established business tenants who will remain in their locations.” Renovations will take place to the site of the former restaurant, Caribbean Spice Cafe, and include some space reconfiguration. The former lounge and restaurant area will turn into the production facility and with the reconfiguration an additional 1000 sf of space will be made available for a future tenant. “This property will allow Devin and Beth the space they need to be a production site for the beer they are producing and selling at their Wildbloom Beer taproom in Littleton as well as for distribution throughout the state of New Hampshire,” shared Smith.
The sellers of the property at 603 Route 3 in Twin Mountain/Carroll were represented by Heidi Boedecker of Coldwell Banker Lifestyles and the Smiths were represented by Linda Matheson of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty.
Existing tenant Copper Pot Bistro is excited about the addition of Wildbloom to the building. Copper Pot Bistro’s owner Lenka Streblova opened the bistro six months ago and is looking forward to the increased exposure the production facility will bring. Open for breakfast and lunch with catering services, Copper Pot Bistro has a delectable menu which includes scooped Gifford’s Ice Cream, delectable ambrosia, grilled paninis, soups, breakfast items, baked goods and specialty coffees. Copper Pot Bistro is located at 603 US Highway 3 South Unit 4 in Twin Mountain/Carroll, (603) 846-8100.
Join Salvation Farms this Sunday, April 30, at Whirligig Brewing. Salvation Farms is inviting folks to join them for a friends and fundraiser meet and greet. Salvation Farms founder Theresa Snow will be present at the meet and greet to share an informal presentation on the federally recognized nonprofit with a mission to build increased resilience in Vermont’s food system through agricultural surplus management. Theresa shared, “Salvation Farms accomplishes their mission by piloting models, creating awareness, providing technical assistance, and advocating at the state and national level. Through facilitating conversations and providing experiential education opportunities, we build food system appreciation and equity.”
Salvation Farms defines agricultural surplus as edible food, in dignified quality, that does not make it to people, due to barriers such as supply chain logistics, infrastructure, labor, or marketplace economics. Salvation Farms has a Gleaning Program which engages and helps feed people throughout Lamoille Valley and now the Northeast Kingdom, by collecting and distributing what farmers cannot sell. Gleaning is the act of reaping after the harvest or putting to use what is thought useless. With a new satellite office in St Johnsbury for the Northeast Kingdom Gleaning Manager and Gleaning Coordinator, Salvation Farms is working to establish their programs in the NEK region.
In 2022, the organization’s first year committing to the Northeast Kingdom, saw Salvation Farms bringing more than 10,000 lbs of produce to the St Johnsbury Food Shelf and over 3,000 lbs of produce to Lyndon. Their partnership with NEKCA is further helping them to reach other area food shelves. Come out this Sunday, 3-5PM to enjoy local treats, cash bar, and other beverages at Whirligig Brewing while you learn more about Salvation Farms and the good work the organization is offering the region. Salvation Farms headquarters are located at 49 Portland Street in Morrisville, to learn more visit www.salvationfarms.org. Whirligig Brewing is located at 397 Railroad Street in St Johnsbury.
