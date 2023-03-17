Business WatcH: Company Perseveres After Fire
A three-alarm fire rips through a commercial building at 433 Cottage St. in Littleton, N.H., on Monday night. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

If the month of March goes to plan, we’ll see a rise in outdoor temperatures translating to a drop in residential heat energy consumption and fewer layers we will be donning.

But, everyone should still pay attention to energy efficiency and best practices. Efficiency Vermont is now offering enhanced rebates to support NEK businesses, in partnership with Vermont’s Regional Development Corporations, in upgrading to qualified LED lighting. Designed with small to medium-sized businesses in mind, the program supports business upgrades, for any sized business, before Efficiency Vermont’s rebates for commercial lighting change next year. Qualifying projects may be eligible to receive one of two special lighting rebates to cover a portion of the project costs. The two rebates are 75% of equipment and installation costs covered, up to a maximum rebate of $10,000, or, projects with 500 or more linear tube LEDs 100% of equipment cost covered. Efficiency Vermont is also offering on-site energy visits to all Vermont businesses, and free business energy consultations are available. The consultations are designed to provide businesses access to rebate offers, financing solutions, and technical advice. Efficiency Vermont recommends scheduling a walkthrough even if you plan to make energy updates further down the road. With new Federal and State laws that call for only high-efficiency LED lighting to be sold starting in 2023, obtaining the best options for your business is advantageous. To learn more, visit www.efficiencyvermont.com

