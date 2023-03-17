Business WatcH: Company Perseveres After Fire

If the month of March goes to plan, we’ll see a rise in outdoor temperatures translating to a drop in residential heat energy consumption and fewer layers we will be donning.
But, everyone should still pay attention to energy efficiency and best practices. Efficiency Vermont is now offering enhanced rebates to support NEK businesses, in partnership with Vermont’s Regional Development Corporations, in upgrading to qualified LED lighting. Designed with small to medium-sized businesses in mind, the program supports business upgrades, for any sized business, before Efficiency Vermont’s rebates for commercial lighting change next year. Qualifying projects may be eligible to receive one of two special lighting rebates to cover a portion of the project costs. The two rebates are 75% of equipment and installation costs covered, up to a maximum rebate of $10,000, or, projects with 500 or more linear tube LEDs 100% of equipment cost covered. Efficiency Vermont is also offering on-site energy visits to all Vermont businesses, and free business energy consultations are available. The consultations are designed to provide businesses access to rebate offers, financing solutions, and technical advice. Efficiency Vermont recommends scheduling a walkthrough even if you plan to make energy updates further down the road. With new Federal and State laws that call for only high-efficiency LED lighting to be sold starting in 2023, obtaining the best options for your business is advantageous. To learn more, visit www.efficiencyvermont.com
With support from NVDA, the Danville Energy Committee has planned a family-friendly energy event at the Danville Community Center. On April 15, the Danville Energy Committee will present “Here Comes the Sun” with education focused on solar energy and other clean energy topics. To learn more visit https://danvillevt.gov.
This past Monday, a nighttime fire raged through a Cottage Street building that contained two local businesses, New England Truck Tire, and SPB Builders. The half of the building housing New England Truck Tire was heavily damaged with the firefighters getting the fire under control before a significant tire fire could take form. However, the building side with SPB Builders was destroyed.
SBP Builders, LLC covers all aspects of the building/remodeling process, including designing, excavating, constructing, and painting for residential and commercial projects. In addition, SPB Builders provides property management services for 62 buildings and rental properties in the Littleton/Lisbon/Franconia area. The business provides snow plowing and snow property maintenance and had gathered all their equipment and vehicles into the 6,000 sq ft building space in preparation for the snowstorm headed in. Through the fire, they lost a lot of equipment and their offices.
“Everything burned up on us. We were very dependent on paper for our job leads and have unfortunately lost them all,” said Stan Parker III, owner and a seventh-generation Littleton resident. “We had a lot of roofing, and building job leads that were not yet entered into our digital system. We are asking any potential clients that have inquired about work for roofing, renovations, repairs, etc., to please give us a call. We would truly appreciate it if you would send us another inquiry.”
Stan shared that SBP Builders has acquired new office space at 244 Main Street but is still seeking warehouse equipment and lumber space. The business will need roughly 3,000 sq ft with high garage door access. Despite the fire, SBP Builders has managed to keep all 14 employees productive with a 40-hour work week. “We’ve got to keep the jobs moving while we look for warehouse space,” Stan added, “We would also like to thank our community, friends, and family for all the support they have provided us. We love you all.” SBP Builders, LLC has a new office address at 244 Main Street in Littleton, (603) 991-8626 and sbpbuilders@gmail.com. Visit https://sbpbuildersnh.com/ for more information.
The popular restaurant Dusit Thai Cuisine is temporarily closing to take a break from this week through April 5. Like many other restaurants, they have faced staffing challenges amid the region’s workforce shortage. The staff shortage has had an impact that has resulted in changes in operations, including changing hours, fluctuating from dine-in/take-out to take-out-only options, and a limited menu. Dusit Thai Cuisine serves authentic Thai specialties with an impressive sushi bar. Co-owners Panadda “Exzy” Saengsiri and Jintana “Jinny” Thananusak moved to Vermont from Bangkok, bringing authentic Thai recipes with them from their homeland. If you are interested in restaurant employment, particularly culinary chef, contact Exzy and Jinny at Dusit Thai Cuisine at 158 Main St Suite 1 in Newport, (802) 487-9305.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email tohatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
