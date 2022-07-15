The July sunshine and warm breezes complement lots of out-of-doors quality time spent away from blue light electronic devices. Blue light, the result of the bright white-light LEDs that backlight the display screens of smartphones, tablets and laptops, causes the brain to think it’s daytime thus reducing the natural release of melatonin. Melatonin, a brain-produced hormone that helps regulate our circadian rhythm (the natural sleep-wake cycle) is in a yin-yang relationship with serotonin, the hormone that helps you feel awake. Insufficient amounts of either melatonin or serotonin can result in feelings of depression, mild anxiety, irritability, confusion and alertness.
If you need another reason to get outside then consider this weekend’s Levitt AMP St Johnsbury Music Series concert. On Sunday, Albannach, a Scottish pipes and drums band, will perform at Dog Mountain. The event is free, family and dog friendly, with food vendors and a beer garden. Bring your own seating and enjoy the show.
Emma & Co. Consignment Boutique recently received the distinction of “Best of NH Editor’s Pick 2022” by the editors of New Hampshire Magazine. The winners were celebrated during the annual Best of NH event at Canterbury Shaker Village. “It is an honor to be recognized at a statewide level,” said Emma & Co. owner Tamar Regnet. “It’s incredible to see how far this Littleton store has reached. We have consignors from all over the country and customers shop our website from all over the world. One of my favorite aspects of this business is meeting all the incredible and diverse people who walk through our doors.”
The store was originally opened in 2009 by Emmalee and her mom, Carrie Gendreau, as part of a homeschooling entrepreneurship project. The original store was in a 450 sq ft space. Since then with its increasing popularity, it has moved twice before settling into its current 3,000 sq ft storefront, near the historic Chutters on Main Street. It was in 2020 when Tamar and her family purchased the business that they expanded on its concept with an online shopping feature. To learn more about Emma & Co., or to find out about becoming a consignor, visit www.emmaconsignments.com. Emma & Co. Consignment Boutique is located at 47 Main Street in Littleton. For a full listing of this year’s Best of NH winners, visit www.bestofnh.com.
If you are in need of more time for the outdoors, family, and growing your business, check out Masterpiece Bookkeeping Services, a one-stop shop providing financial bookkeeping services for small to large businesses. Owner Kaila DeCaro, a native VTer and UVM graduate, has over 10 years experience working in retail banking, commercial lending, and credit/financial analysis. She enjoys what she does and founded Masterpiece Bookkeeping Services after recognizing a need and opportunity in the immediate market for bookkeeping services. Originally from southern VT, Kaila and her husband, a teacher at Danville School, have resided in St Johnsbury for the past 9 years and have a strong desire to see area businesses flourish. “I am passionate about helping small business owners and anyone who wants to gain a greater understanding of their business finances,” shared Kaila. “My business is not restricted by location. With the world now utilizing virtual platforms, it has become even easier to do business remotely and to provide unlimited support.” Masterpiece Bookkeeping Services’s basic monthly bookkeeping package provides transaction management, account reconciliation and financial reports, additional services to customize packages include payroll, clean-up and catch-up, accounts receivable, accounts payable, job costing, and class tracking. Kaila utilizes QuickBooks Online and if a business does not have this tool she can get your business set up with the most affordable rate possible. Kaila added, “I have the background, motivation, and desire to become a valuable and recognized member of the NEK community. I also serve small business owners from all over New England and the United States!” For more information and to request a quote, visit www.masterpiecebookservice.com, call (802) 299-9240 or send Kaila DeCaro an email at info@masterpiecebookservice.com.
Littleton Eye Care recently underwent a physical reconstruction to the building that includes additional space for the optical area, three additional exam rooms, increased office space for staff, and a larger waiting area for patients with eyeglass fittings being processed in the lab. In September, two additional doctors were added to the practice with six optometrists currently on staff. Co-owner Dr. Kevin Stratton, OD shared, “We’ve expanded our staff to keep up with demand and now we need more room to work efficiently. The demand for health care in general and eye care specifically continues to be strong, with access to care in high demand from existing residents of the North Country as well as new residents.” Littleton Eye Care’s goal is to create increased availability of the many services they provide, including eye exams and treating eye diseases and ocular emergencies. “We consistently stay up to date on the latest diagnostic and therapeutic instruments and our new additional equipment reflects that motto,” added Dr. Stratton.
The expanded optical area enabled the inclusion of more frames to select from with over 1,000 frames, including styles from Ray-Ban, Maui Jim, Silhouette, Prada, Michael Kors, Coach, Oakley, and many more including children’s frames. Offering comprehensive eye care services and in-demand lenses and frames, Littleton Eye Care was established in 1976, and it was in 2009, when Dr. Stratton partnered with Dr. Winnie Tseng, OD continuing the legacy as a leading provider of optometry services and vision care products for the Littleton area community. For additional information visit www.visionsource-littleton.com. Littleton Eye Care is located at 104 Meadow Street in Littleton, (603) 444-2592.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.