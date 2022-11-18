Years ago during one of my early trips to the NEK, I stopped at a Dunkin’ Donuts for a caffeine boost to carry me through the drive to Boston. Discovering it was not a drive-thru, I had a dilemma with my sleeping baby in the backseat. Car window down letting snowflakes in, I called out wishfully to people exiting their vehicles, “Hello! I’m in a bind. Could I buy your coffee if you’ll buy mine?”

After a few dismissive reactions, which I attribute to my partial whisper due to said sleeping baby, a kind woman approached for my order. She returned with my hot vanilla Chai and the $20. Not only did she refuse my offer, she gave me a few leads on local real estate, a description of the neighborhoods, and a few names of local young mothers who shortly after became my dear friends. I owe much to the kindness of this stranger and appreciate paying it forward.

