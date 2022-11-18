Years ago during one of my early trips to the NEK, I stopped at a Dunkin’ Donuts for a caffeine boost to carry me through the drive to Boston. Discovering it was not a drive-thru, I had a dilemma with my sleeping baby in the backseat. Car window down letting snowflakes in, I called out wishfully to people exiting their vehicles, “Hello! I’m in a bind. Could I buy your coffee if you’ll buy mine?”
After a few dismissive reactions, which I attribute to my partial whisper due to said sleeping baby, a kind woman approached for my order. She returned with my hot vanilla Chai and the $20. Not only did she refuse my offer, she gave me a few leads on local real estate, a description of the neighborhoods, and a few names of local young mothers who shortly after became my dear friends. I owe much to the kindness of this stranger and appreciate paying it forward.
There is a science of kindness according to Dr. Waguih William IsHak, a professor of psychiatry at Cedars-Sinai. Acts of kindness release hormones, including oxytocin, dopamine and serotonin, that regulate mood and overall well-being. Dr IsHak said, “Helping others is also believed to increase levels of an endorphin-like chemical in the body called substance P, which can relieve pain.” However, the trick isn’t a single act, kindness must be repeated and incorporated into a daily routine to build better selves and better communities at the same time. In line with its compassionate mission, NVRH is building a Mental Health Support Area to improve service and experience while valuing and respecting patient privacy and needs.
Dominic Smith of H.P. Cummings, a full-service construction management firm serving Vermont and New Hampshire, will be the onsite Superintendent for the duration of this and future projects. Dominic and the H.P. Cummings team will be moving into the former COVID Ops trailer this week. NVRH CEO Shawn Tester said, “We’re excited to share that starting November 28, they will start to set up the site work area fencing and establish the new traffic patterns. The changes will be located in the current Emergency Department parking lot adjacent to the Diagnostic Imaging and Laboratory entrance and the current ambulance drop-off area,” adding, “We anticipate the traffic pattern changes to start on Thursday, December 1 with construction dirt and site work initiating on Monday, December 5.”
The Mental Health Support Area is being built as an addition to the NVRH Emergency Department in response to the increasing local and national mental health crisis. It is the prioritized first project in the larger renovation and expansion project of clinical space in the ED, Laboratory, and Pharmacy known as the “West Wing Project” and is the first such project since NVRH’s original construction 50 years ago in 1972. The Mental Health Support Area will include four patient rooms all with exterior windows, a restroom, a shower room, a staff area, and a family support area, all with the mission to enhance the patient experience.
Tester shared, “The impact the Mental Health Support Area will have on patients, staff, and their families will be significant. As a community hospital, we are committed to treating the whole person. This new space will help ensure privacy, safety, and comfort for every patient, visitor, and staff member.” In addition to the expanded ED, NVRH has responded to the growing mental health needs in a variety of ways of which several initiatives have been made possible by strong community collaborations and donor support. To learn more about NVRH, the Mental Health Support Area, and the West Wing Project visit www.nvrh.org/westwing or reach out to (802) 748-8141. Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) is located at 1315 Hospital Drive in St Johnsbury.
Dr. David Helfand PsyD is an expert in Couples Therapy and Marriage Retreats. As a youth, he had an illuminating experience that helped him form a hypothesis that became the driving force behind his future studies: ‘If you can learn to reprogram your brain, most suffering can be alleviated.” This led him to complete a certification in Kripalu Yoga, a bachelor’s in Psychology, a certification in Neurofeedback, and a doctoral degree in Clinical Psychology. Through his psychology practice, he works with clients helping them realize that the nervous systems are sometimes a mirror of the social and physical environment, and the suppression of emotions generated by these factors can lead to depression. From this discovery, his passion grew for helping couples and individuals get healthier. He specializes in couples therapy retreats as a licensed psychologist and co-owner of LifeWise. Dr. Helfand’s wife, Anna Helfand, LCMHC, is the other co-owner of LifeWise and a licensed clinical mental health counselor. She specializes in individual therapy, parent coaching, play therapy, and child and adolescent therapy. Dr. Helfand shared, “Children communicate differently than adults. When a trained professional watch a kid play, they can learn a lot both to understand the child’s mental and emotional states as well as support healthy development.” Anna provides therapy, on location and also teletherapy, for healthy development, grief work, depression and anxiety. Anna has a gentle yet firm approach to help clients feel safe and confident, and she has extensive training in child and family counseling, parent coaching, and conflict resolution.
LifeWise also offers customized qEEG Brain Mapping Analysis to measure brainwaves and allow you to understand which areas need support and which are functioning well. “This information is then used to improve relationships, achieve career goals, or just work on general life fulfillment,” shared Dr. Helfand. The Brain Map appointment takes about 1 hour in the office, with some immediate recommendations and a full analysis 2-4 weeks following. The full analysis includes an overall health report, customized neuro-feedback protocols, psychotherapy recommendations, neuro-meditation suggestions, and other lifestyle recommendations.
Over ten years, Dr. Helfand has helped hundreds of couples heal from past experiences, communicate effectively, improve emotional connection, repair sex lives, and determine compatibility. He offers private couples therapy retreats in scenic Vermont, virtual marriage retreats are also available and address issues such as divorce consideration, sexless marriages, affair recovery, and breaking negative cycles of communication. LifeWise offers 1, 2, or 3-day retreats with aftercare. To learn more visit www.lifewisevt.com or (802) 232-4468. LifeWise, PLLC is located at 190 Eastern Ave, Suite 206, in Saint Johnsbury.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
