My sister, who introduces me to her friends as her ‘much older’ sister, takes her role as the eldest seriously. She fiercely guards her younger siblings and constantly reminds us that she is the wiser and subsequently always the right sister. So when she calls me with an investment recommendation I tend to listen. After all, if you are making an investment you believe in and are willing to take a chance on, you want people you care about to make that good investment too. Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “For our own success to be real, it must contribute to the success of others.” In that vein, it is imperative that we recognize, support and contribute to the success of others for the continued success of our rural communities’ health and vitality.
During the pandemic, one member of the community, whose lifework has been devoted to advocacy, acknowledged her loneliness in isolation and recognized that others may be experiencing a similar reality. Taking action last fall, Michelle Fay set about surveying community members to gauge interest in a community sewing studio. Her vision is now becoming a reality and she hopes it will be the start of a chain reaction contributing to the success of others. Chrysalis Creative is a new community sewing hub.
Michelle shared, “Sewing can be expensive. At Chrysalis Creative we are guided by the core values of joy, sustainability, creativity, and community. As a community sewing hub, sewists [defined as an amateur sewing enthusiast] can access shared resources and knowledge, equipment and the supplies that are not practical, necessary, or affordable for a single sexist to own and maintain.”
Building a community sewing hub that promotes more affordable and sustainable ways to nurture a sewing practice will include fostering habits considered traditional crafts like mending, upcycling, and making alterations for fit. The cooperative approach to shared resources significantly reduces the tools and equipment expense. And, Michelle has been sourcing used, deadstock [rolls of fabric that are either unsold by a fabric mill or leftover from a brand’s production run], and vintage fabrics to offer an affordable and sustainable fabric option to community sewing enthusiasts.
As the founder of Chrysalis Creative, Michelle is astutely aware of the environmental impact of the garment industry. “The toll on the planet grew exponentially in recent years, and I’d like to see us develop community capacity to wear our clothes longer and take consideration of the clothing industry and the impact it has on the environment. By moving us toward more sustainable practice we can decrease the impact on our planet.”
Joining Chrysalis Creative as an instructor is Tara Lynn Scheidet. Tara Lynn is a professional fashion designer and eco-fashion producer who owns her own clothing company using natural fibers. Using natural, organic and re-purposed fibers, Tara Lynn works both by hand and on vintage sewing machines to create couture wedding gowns. At the community sewing hub, Tara Lynn will be leading the first line-up of classes which include Intro to Garment Fitting & Alterations, Sewing Machine Basics, and a parent with child class: Make a Stuffy. Following a collective hub format, Chrysalis Creative offers memberships to the maker space ranging from $15 to $45/month. The memberships provide access to the tools and machines, use of the supplies, studio staff support and class membership rates. The membership plus option includes access to the maker space by appointment and a dedicated and secure project storage space onsite. To encourage sustainability, the shop will sell fabrics with Michelle stressing that they are cognizant to not compete with other small businesses but to be complementary to them.
Chrysalis Creative will hold an open house during the Discover St Johnsbury “Final Friday” event on June 24. Visit Chrysalis Creative located in the Calderwood Complex Building on 75 Eastern Avenue, Suite 203, in St Johnsbury, and www.chrysaliscreative.org.
Now open at a new location is Cosmic Cup Café! A farm-to-table business serving breakfast and lunch with a full espresso menu, fresh-baked pastries, and a dine-in or take-out option. Owner Matthew Laughton said, “While we train staff and acclimate to our new space we’re now open for coffee drinks, smoothies, juices and pastries.” By early July, Cosmic Cup Café will be serving its full breakfast and lunch menu. Stopping in last week, Matt was enjoying a coffee with his young daughter who is delighted with the new location especially the proximity to the “Bookstore!” She gleefully pointed out Boxcar and Caboose to me which is directly across the street. Visit Cosmic Cup Café now in the New Avenue Building on 379 Railroad Street, Suite 101, in downtown St Johnsbury.
More information is coming on the new and no longer secret location for the Super Secret Ice Cream Club. Mark your calendar for a July 1 opening!
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.