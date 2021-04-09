Business Watch: Danville Lodge Welcomes Bakery, Pizzeria

Spring has sprung! It’s a time of renewal not only out of doors but for businesses as well. The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Grafton Regional Development Corporation is offering an opportunity for all area professionals, including but not exclusively chamber members, to update their business headshots. The chamber will host a photoshoot at their offices as a way to give back to the business community. Area business professionals can learn more and register by reaching out to the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce at (603) 444-6561 and info@littletonareachamber.com. The Littleton Area Chamber is located on 260 Cottage Street in Littleton.
The Sugar Hill Inn, once a small farmhouse built by the Oakes family in 1789, has evolved over the years since then and even more so from when it was renamed the Sugar Hill Inn in 1972. This historic bed and breakfast located in the White Mountains has announced the addition of four new adventure program packages to its guest offerings. Guests booking an overnight stay at the Sugar Hill Inn can also choose from guided hikes, guided rock climbing, a 45-minute helicopter tour, and a photography experience with a local National Geographic photographer. The package also includes additional amenities to complement the adventure and enrich the experience. Sugar Hill Inn General Manager Sara Allen shared, “We always want the best for our guests, and we also want them to be able to experience the best of the White Mountains. What better way than to provide them with some amazing adventure experiences lead by some of New England’s most talented outdoor adventurers?” The Sugar Hill Inn partnered with Cardinal Consulting to develop the packages. Cardinal Consulting’s President Nathan Karol added, “We focused on utilizing local talent to create unforgettable experiences.” The new adventure programs’ partners include the Appalachian Mountain Club, North Country Climbing Center, Vertical Ventures Aviation, and Shaun Terhune Photography.
Coming soon to Danville, Papa Tirozzi’s Bakery & Pizza will be opening in the Danville Masonic Lodge on Brainerd Street. The lodge has a commercial kitchen, space for dine-in eating and a counter for take-out. The bakery and pizzeria owners Anthony and Nancy Tirozzi had a successful bakery in Granby, Massachusetts where they were active supports of the community. They sold the bakery this past fall moving to the Northeast Kingdom to be closer to their grandchildren. Anthony learned to make Napoli Style pizzas in Sicily, Italy, and makes breads, and also fine Italian pastries. Word on the street is they are authentic so be prepared to ask for cannoli as cannolo is singular and no one can take just one! After they are established, Papa Tirozzi’s Bakery & Pizza will be exploring the demand for pizza delivery to underserved areas. Washburn Lodge #92’s representative Lance Horne said, “We are extremely excited to partner with the Tirozzi’s to bring their Napoli Style pizzas, breads and Italian pastries to Danville and the surrounding area. We are supporting their business and in turn, they will be supporting the historic building and the community by adding a new service and a flare to the area.” The 1832 building with its architectural masonry is the first of its kind in New England, originally a Baptist Church it was converted to a Masonic Lodge in 1869 with the Danville Lodge recently celebrating 150 years. Coming in May, Papa Tirozzi’s Bakery & Pizza at 57 Brainerd Street in Danville.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
