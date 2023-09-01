Across the region, adults are heading back to work, students are heading back to school, and organizations are seeking new members and volunteers to keep them vibrant. It’s a period of moving away from the carefree days of summer and into the oft-over-scheduled days of autumn.

With next week’s forecast predicting high temperatures, it might feel like a few extra days of summer vacation so make a note now to act on these upcoming opportunities. Reach out to the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce if you are interested in the position of Treasurer. The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce is a member-driven organization, with approximately 300 members, providing membership resources, business advocacy, community-building activities, and other programs and events that promote economic and workforce development, tourism, network opportunities, and a vibrant economy. Contact Executive Director Meg Basnar with a letter of interest at of-fice@littletonareachamber.com or (603) 444-6561.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.