Across the region, adults are heading back to work, students are heading back to school, and organizations are seeking new members and volunteers to keep them vibrant. It’s a period of moving away from the carefree days of summer and into the oft-over-scheduled days of autumn.
With next week’s forecast predicting high temperatures, it might feel like a few extra days of summer vacation so make a note now to act on these upcoming opportunities. Reach out to the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce if you are interested in the position of Treasurer. The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce is a member-driven organization, with approximately 300 members, providing membership resources, business advocacy, community-building activities, and other programs and events that promote economic and workforce development, tourism, network opportunities, and a vibrant economy. Contact Executive Director Meg Basnar with a letter of interest at of-fice@littletonareachamber.com or (603) 444-6561.
Are you an area artist? The 54th Annual Littleton Art Festival is coming up on September 30 with a full day of events throughout Littleton. Registration for artist participation is now open and available on the chamber’s website, https://littletonareachamber.com/.
The Littleton Area Chamber also shared the news that the tri-town bicycle website, www.bikethenorthcountry.com, is now live. Bike the North Country is a collaborative community network of the tri-town area, including Bethlehem, Littleton, and Franconia. The network includes 100 miles of trails to explore and experience. The collaboration is composed of the Bethlehem Trails Association, a group of Bethlehem residents and outdoor enthusiasts who have created nearly 20 miles of trails for beginners and advanced riders, the PRKR MTN Trails, a 23-mile network with a total system acreage of over 1,000 acres of handbill community-driven mountain biking, hiking, skiing and running trails in Littleton, and the Franconia Area NEMBA which maintains and preserves trails in Franconia, Easton, Sugar Hill, Bethlehem, and Littleton. Within the Franconia Area NEMBA, the Profile Trails Network, which includes trails in the Franconia Easton Sugar Hill region contact to the neighboring towns of Bethlehem and Littleton. In addition, the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trails goes through Littleton and Bethlehem connecting the Ride the North Country trails with miles of other trails and communities by use of the rail trail. The organization’s partner, Adaptive Sports of the North Country, has importantly noted that all three trail systems are suitable for adaptive bikes. While there are no fees to ride on any of the trails, Bike the North Country would like to remind everyone that many of the trails pass through public and private land and that all riders and users should always ride with respect and gratitude to the land, the trails, and to other riders. For additional information visit www.bikethenorthcountry.com or to reach out with questions email bikethenorthcountry@gmail.com.
Looking to launch a new business? Do North CoWorking is holding the second of two pitch workshops on Wednesday, September 6 via Zoom. The workshop will be led by John Howard, a 3x founder/CEO, advisor, consultant, and angel investor. Open to any existing business or emerging idea in the Northeast Kingdom, northern New Hampshire, and the Upper Valley, the Do North Pitch wants to support a range of stages, ideas, and industries. The key to a successful pitch is to have a vision for growth and awareness of how to impact the region positively.
The Do North Pitch is an opportunity to showcase an idea or business to supporters, partners, and investors while also competing for cash prizes. The Do North 2023 Pitch competition will take place at the Kingdom Taproom on October 5. The panel will choose 12 businesses or growing ideas to make a 5-minute pitch competing for growth or launch opportunity and a piece of the $15,000 cash prize. Three $5,000 prizes will be awarded: Best Pitch determined by the panel of judges, Community Impact determined by a panel of judges comprised of community leaders, and Audience Choice. For additional information visit www.donorthcoworking.com.
You may be aware or have found out the hard way while running errands; that the Littleton Dollar Tree store closed last week on August 26. The Dollar Tree located at 556 Meadow Street will undergo a remodel and expansion. The store is expected to open as a brand new store after extensive demolition and construction.
On August 23, 2023, the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued a news release “Department of Labor announces corporate-wide settlement agreement with Dollar Tree, Family Dollar to address hazards at thousands of U.S. stores.” The corporate-wide settlement agreement, with one of the nation’s largest discount retail chains, requires Dollar Tree and Family Dollar “to conduct a comprehensive, nationwide assessment of the root causes of the violations OSHA has repeatedly cited at multiple stores, with a plan to identify causes and make operational changes to correct them within two years.
In the meantime, to ensure prompt abatement of any future violations related to blocked exits, access to fire extinguishers and electrical panels, and improper material storage at stores nationwide, the companies must correct hazards within 48 hours of OSHA notifying them and later submit proof the hazards were corrected. Failure to do so subjects the companies to monetary assessments of $100,000 per day of violation, up to $500,000, as well as OSHA inspection and enforcement actions.” Source: https://www.dol.gov/newsroom/releases/osha/osha20230823).
Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker said, “This agreement focuses on improving working conditions at thousands of stores nationwide. Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have agreed to significant investments to more effectively identify and correct the root causes of the hazards most commonly found during OSHA inspections, including blocked edits and unstable stacking of materials.” The corporate-wide settlement agreement entered on August 17, 2023, covers all Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores within federal OSHA jurisdiction and may last up to two years. Dollar Tree is based in Chesapeake, Virginia. The discount retail chain operates more than 16,000 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores in 48 states and Canada. The company employs more than 193,000 people. Dollar Tree representatives would not comment or confirm the closing of the Littleton Dollar Tree store was related to the corporate-wide settlement agreement. The anticipated reopening is slated for late November 2023. Visit www.dollartree.com for more information.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com.
